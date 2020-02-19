The seventh season of "90 Day Fiance" concluded this month after a wild couple of episodes. As usual, the popular TLC show provided fans with a few memorable and dramatic moments from the couples on the show as they navigated their relationships. According to ET Online, Tania and Sygin got married on the season finale of the show. Fans were surprised that the couple tied the knot, given how Tania had treated her South African boyfriend during the season.

Sygin and Tania's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Sygin had traveled to the United States to spend time with his girlfriend. However, fans were appalled when Tania decided to go on a 30-day trip to Costa Rica to take classes on herbal medicine. Viewers felt that she was abandoning her boyfriend who couldn’t travel outside the country during his stay in the United States. Sygin ended up spending most of his time in America living with Tania’s mother. The couple’s struggled with their long-distance relationship.

One of their memorable fights happened when Tania told Sygin that he was not her soul mate. To make matters worse, the American reality star said that if she had to pick a soul mate, it would probably be her first ex-boyfriend. Tania’s statement obviously hurt Sygin. However, the South African got over the remarks and the couple is now looking forward to starting their life together. However, during the second part of last Sunday’s Tell All special, the cast members revisited Tania’s comments.

Her fellow reality stars asked her why she had bothered to get married to Sygin if she felt he wasn’t her true soul mate.

Emotional Tania

Tania was emotional as she searched for an appropriate response. She admitted that her blunt comment should have been enough for Sygin to end the relationship. The American reality star said she was grateful that he had decided to work things out. She shed tears as she defended her comments, asking her colleagues if that one moment would forever describe their whole relationship.

After she calmed down, Tania said she was still trying to figure out things with Sygin. The couple has been having differences over several issues. Her South African boyfriend is currently unemployed, and he says he will only take a job that he enjoys. She has been the sole provider and she doesn’t know how much longer she can support him. The couple has also struggled with the decision of when to have kids. Sygin is not ready to be a father and is in no hurry to start a family. Tania, on the other hand, says that if he still doesn’t want kids in the next five years, she will have to file for a divorce.

