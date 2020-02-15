Amanda Bynes has found the man of her dreams according to People magazine. The 33-year-old former Nickelodeon star has announced that she is engaged to the "love of her life."

Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram account today to share the happy news that she is now an engaged woman. Sources close to Amanda have confirmed that the actress is in fact, engaged, however, the identity of the future groom remains a mystery at this time. Bynes shared a photo of her hand sporting a massive diamond engagement ring alongside her mystery man's which is sporting what appears to be a gold wedding band.

Amanda Bynes is happier than she has been in years

The Bynes' informant also reveals that Amanda met her mystery love just at the end of 2019 and she seems "really happy." Amanda has been basically flying under the paparazzi radar in 2020. She resurfaced last week on social media revealing a photo of a new nose ring and a heart tattoo on the left cheek of her face.

Over the years, Amanda made news headlines on a daily basis due to her public struggles with bipolar disorder and drug and alcohol addiction issues.

After years of trouble with the law which includes multiple DUI arrests, and 5150 psychiatric holds, Amanda made a serious attempt to get her life in order. She began by seeking out help for her health issues and attended and graduated in 2019 from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Who is Amanda Bynes's mystery fiance?

There have been conflicting reports as to where Bynes is currently living at the present time.

People reports since graduating Amanda is now currently residing in a sober living house. However, ET claims Amanda is currently living with her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes until she finds her own place in Los Angeles.

It is also reported that Amanda Bynes has also remained sober for the past seven months. Her family and close friends are working very closely together in hopes of helping Amanda successfully continue her new sober lifestyle.

For the time being, Amanda's parents continue to a conservatorship over her until at least August of this year.

Amanda Bynes is clean and sober

As for Amanda Bynes mystery man fiance, well, at this time there is next to nothing known about the man except he romantically proposed on Valentine's Day. As to whether Amanda met her new love either at college or inside the sober living house remains a mystery at this point. The only news shared is that according to her pal she is living well, and sober and at this time is as happier now than she has been in many years.

Since Amanda is now an engaged woman and has returned to the public eye via social media, perhaps she will soon begin sharing more details about her recent relationship status.

Then again, perhaps not, after all, it is Amanda Bynes and she has in the past chosen privacy and silence to publicity and could very well once again disappear underground leaving fans to wonder.