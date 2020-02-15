Emilio Estevez is back and ready to hit the ice once again. Estevez is set to reprise the role of Gordon Bombay, from the original "Mighty Ducks" films for the new series coming to Disney Plus. Estevez told Variety that he's excited to lace up the skates and put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to the beloved character for this new chapter in the franchise. Bombay will be returning to the franchise with the original creator Steve Brill. He's excited to take the story to a new platform.

The next chapter in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise is set in present-day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have turned into an ultra-competitive youth hockey team.

12-year-old Evan is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom (Lauren Graham), create their own ragtag team to challenge the cutthroat culture of competitive youth sports. Estevez's return comes after the announcement of Graham and Brady Noon as the two leads for the series.

Disney Plus excited to bring back "Mighty Ducks"

Senior Vice President of content at Disney Plus, Agnes Chu, said that it was easy to bring back the Quack Attack with a fresh take. Chu says that the Mighty Ducks stood for friendship and teamwork.

Disney+ and Chu are excited to see the "flying V" once again and bring the franchise to a new audience. Disney+ is also thrilled to have Estevez returning as Coach Gordon Bombay. Steve Brill told The Quack Attack podcast that Estevez was always open to reprising his role because he loves the character and he loved working together 30 years ago.

Steve Brill returns as co-creator with executive producer Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are set to be showrunners.

James Griffiths and Michael Spiller serve as executive producers on "The Mighty Ducks." Griffiths will also be directing. "The Mighty Ducks" is expected to run for 10 episodes and will be based on the beloved film series.

New series to explore Coach Bombay's life after Mighty Ducks last film

The 10-episode season will give fans an insight into what Bombay has been doing for the last 25 years or so.

Without giving away too much, Brill said that Bombay has had a rough time since fans last saw him. Like life, he had his ups and downs. At the beginning of this season, he's more on a downward spiral.

It's been over two decades since the release of fan-favorite Disney flick "The Mighty Ducks," but the fandom is still very much alive. News of a planned show was first announced in January 2018. With Estevez returning, it's possible that Disney Plus will bring back Joshua Jackson to reprise his role as Charlie. Disney Plus is set to release a handful of what are expected to be hit shows throughout the year.

Recently they announced that "Falcon and Winter Soldier," will release this Fall.