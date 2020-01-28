Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce has been finalized, leaving both Miley and Liam to move on free and clear with their new love interests. According to TMZ reports, the divorce went off rather smoothly between the two, who had worked through all the details of their impending divorce back in December.

The details of the divorce were rather simple, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have no children, Liam agreed to Miley keeping all of the pets, and the incite to sign a prenup made both of the Celebrities divorce attorneys work a whole lot easier.

Miley and Liam announced their decision to end their 72-day marriage back in August.

Miley Cyrus claims she and Liam Hemsworth 'grew apart'

Since calling it quits on her short-lived marriage, Miley has been pretty openly enjoying her freedom. Just days after announcing the news, Miley was spotted locking lips with her close gal pal Kaitlyn Carter. Cyrus claimed that Kaitlyn had nothing to do with her decision to end her marriage to Liam, that she and Hemsworth had just grown apart and wanted different things at this point in their lives.

Kaitlyn and Miley's hot summer fling lasted just a few weeks before Miley, and a new flame began to heat up the celebrity news sites. The new guy was another longtime friend of Miley's, singer Cody Simpson. The two have been going strong now for the past few months and have been putting their relationship very much on public display over the social media.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus romance continues to heat up

In all the craziness and bizarre videos that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been posting, one thing seems to be a popular opinion among Miley and Cody's followers these two appear to be very happy and made for each other. Their similar personalities and obvious attraction to each other continue to be moving forward full steam ahead.

There have even been a few rumors per the gossip sites that there has been baby talk going on between the pair.

However, the two have laughed off such gossip at this time. Miley Cyrus and Cody also opted out of this year's Grammys. While Miley did not have any nominations this year, it was, in fact, a huge night for her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and Little Nas X for their massive hit "Old Town Road."

Miley skips Grammys to hang with Cody Simpson

Billy Ray and Little Nas took home two awards on January 26, according to Billboard, one for Best Pop Duo Performance and Best Music Video. Miley congratulated her dad Little Nas on Instagram, sharing a cute photo of the three of them together and captioning it "Congrats to my dad @BillyRayCyrus and baby brother @lilnas on their 2 Grammy Awards.

Billy Ray made a touching speech announcing that enlight of the tragic news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna's deaths, he wanted to dedicate his Grammy wins to them. As reported, the tragic news of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers' deaths in a fatal helicopter crash was announced hours before the Grammy Awards casting a dark cloud throughout the ceremonies.