It was in 1962 that super-spy James Bond aka 007 entered the scene to take the movie world by storm. Ian Fleming created him as a British spy who had unlimited authority to pursue unwanted elements and take action in his own way. There are talks of trying out a woman in the role but producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled out any such deviation. She expressed her unwillingness to consider a woman portraying the character. The first movie “Dr. No” in 1962 was an instant hit and Sean Connery, in the role of James Bond, appeared to be a perfect choice.

Right now, the 25th James Bond movie “No Time To Die” is awaiting release with Daniel Craig (51) portraying the master spy. More than half a century has passed after Bond's entry and the character has not lost an iota of charm. In fact, it has grown in stature. Several actors have donned the mantle of 007 with Craig doing it for the fifth time.

James Bond producer: 007 'can be of any color' but never a woman https://t.co/c4nvwe9Pto — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 15, 2020

Daily Mail UK quotes Barbara Broccoli as saying that she had reservations about casting a female in the role but was not choosy about the color of the man.

It was in the context of unearthing the person who will take over from Daniel Craig in the next installment of the franchise. She explained – "He can be of any color, but he is male.” She wants new characters for women and she was not in favor of a woman playing a male.

Daniel Craig portrayed James Bond five times

Daniel Craig arrived in New York City on Wednesday and was spotted at JFK airport. He will enact the role of James Bond for the last time in “No Time To Die.” He does admit to being happy about signing up for a fifth film but there was a time when he had expressed a diametrically opposite point of view.

It was in 2015 before the release of "Spectre." While talking to a magazine, he said he wanted to move on and added that if he did sign up again, it would be only for monetary gains. It seems he agreed to do the fifth film for an astounding sum. His earlier Movies were "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

When it comes to selecting the next #Bond, "he can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it" https://t.co/fajs7S9Ffv — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2020

Daily Mail UK opens up about possible future scenarios.

The bosses are searching for a replacement for Daniel Craig. They have their eyes on some like Tom Hiddleston who was in “The Night Manager” and Richard Madden who was Robb Stark in “Game Of Thrones.” Other names doing the rounds are Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

A woman will not portray James Bond

According to Los Angeles Times, Barbara Broccoli who is the woman at the helm of the James Bond film franchise confirms 007 will always be a man and never a woman as long as she is in charge.

She inherited control of the franchise in the 1990s from her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson. During an interaction with a magazine, she opened up about her perception of the future of James Bond. She wants diversification, but a female Bond is not on her cards. There was speculation that actress Lashana Lynch of “Captain Marvel” fame could succeed Daniel Craig. That might not happen. Barbara Broccoli is full of new ideas.

Movies of this genre have a following and fans wait for the next round of the fight between the spy and the adversary. The battleground keeps changing to maintain diversity. In keeping with modern trends, she could opt for the release of Bond films via Netflix or something similar instead of through theaters.

James Bond movies are gripping

The first James Bond movie released in the early 1960s. It was about espionage and the super spy nicknamed 007 had the license to kill to fulfill his mission. He had a range of gadgets to help him out of tricky situations and loved to be in the company of beauties.

Actors who played the role more than once are Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan. “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond movie, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is scheduled to hits theaters on April 10.