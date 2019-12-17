Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood has a knack for telling feel-good stories driven by the heroic actions of the people involved whether it's in "American Sniper," "Sully," "Flags of our Fathers," and now with "Richard Jewell." "Richard Jewell" is Eastwood's 38th film as a director. Eastwood turns the camera onto the hero-turned suspect, destroyed by the media that first praised him for his heroic actions.

NPR reports Richard Jewell was a security guard at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Jewell became a hero for discovering a suspicious backpack and saving countless lives. While the bag did explode, it only killed two and injured several others, but it could have been worse. The media first hailed him a hero. In a story by a local newspaper, it was revealed that the FBI was looking at Jewell as their prime suspect. The FBI claimed he fit the profile of the "lone bomber." The media then turned against him and dug up his past life.

'Richard Jewell' questionable film at best

"Richard Jewell" was based on a 1997 Vanity Fair article and book.

The film is simply a nightmare turned ordinary. Other than its major assets, including Paul Walter Hauser's strong performance as Jewell and Sam Rockwell's turn as his lawyer. There is a lack of clarity.

Eastwood is not known for turning a wrongful accusation story into a sentimental tale, but there is very little emotional resonance with Jewell's life. Kathy Bates plays his stricken mother Bobi, and Jon Hamm plays the FBI agent looking to put Jewell away for good. Hamm's character was constantly trying to dupe Jewell into making a confession. The FBI's tactics included asking Jewell to read the bomber's threatening 911 message into a phone.

Clint Eastwood plays it fast and loose when it comes to Richard Jewell

The film starts off giving us a reference of who Jewell is as a person, and the background the FBI uses to build their case. Jewell's desire to enter law enforcement connects him to his attorney Watson Bryant. Prior to the Olympics, he was a campus police officer, and his actions at the time were called into question and drew the ire of the school's president. That same college president alerted the FBI, airing his concerns that Jewell might actually be the bomber.

Eastwood plays it loose, depicting Jewell's go happy attitude as he patrols Centennial Park. The bombing sequence adds some suspense to the film. Hauser manages to portray Jewell well. As Jewell he manages to show modesty at the media attention and makes sure that law enforcement is given credit as well.

The controversy surrounding the film is based around the actions of Hamm's character and local Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter played by Olivia Wilde. One of the few things that works in the film is the chemistry between Hauser's Jewell and Rockwell's Bryant.

Their friendship builds on the story. The end of "Richard Jewell" is a mess, it concludes with an interrogation, letter and some tears shed, and the familiar "where-are-they-now" facts.