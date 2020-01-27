The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, Tim Malcolm, took to Instagram to post an image of the late Kobe Bryant, the world-famous basketball player who just died with his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash. Tim posted a black and white photo of Kobe and, in his caption, the reality star stated that, though he was not a Sportsperson, he had always admired Kobe's accomplishments. He added a lot of hashtags relating to the purpose of his post. Little did the gun business owner know that his fans would negatively react to his post and misread him in the worst way.

Fans misread Tim Malcolm post

Malcolm's fans did not see the post the way, one imagines, he expected them to. Initially, one of his followers commented that many fans were not going to like his caption.

Another followed that replying that there would always be something to make people upset, and that was their problem.

Tim saw the negative comments and apologized to his fans, saying that he had worded wrong.

But, a fan did not like that Tim felt a need to apologize. This fan stated that Tim owed nobody an explanation as to what he posted.

He added that the "90 Day Fiancé" alum had the right to post whatever he wanted because it was his page. He ended by saying that it was ridiculous of people to dictate how and why other people posted. This has been noticed on a lot of "90 Day Fiancé" cast member's posts, where their fans are quick to react to their posts.

Yet another fan backed Tim up saying that people on social media always take it the wrong way, especially when they don't like the person or feel hurt by what they have said.

The argument continued, though, as another fan told the "90 Day Fiancé" cast member that he should have just admired Kobe's business skill saying that the way he phrased it came across insensitive. Another follower asked her to shut up.

Tim Malcolm apologized, once again, but his fans kept persisting.

Fan fight on Tim Malcolm's Kobe post

It looked like the argument had ended until one of them replied, saying that Tim had already owned up to his mistake and apologized because he knew that he sent the wrong message to his fans, but some of his supporters did not see it that way.

He was upset that some of Malcolm's fans thought he had apologized to please fans. Meanwhile, he apologized because he made a mistake and said something he did not mean.

They started using words like *sshole and accused each other of being nosey and adding unnecessary opinions to Malcolm's post. Some of them even proclaimed their right to be able to say their opinion.

Many of them felt like Tim was using Kobe's death to gain followers, considering the hashtags and him saying he wasn't a sports guy.

It is clear that Tim's followers are always quick to scrutinize everything he posts or says but, the reality star and Gringo gun business owner is always very mature about handling critics and negative comments, just like he has been mature about his relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona from "90 Day Fiancé." No one has heard anything from the couple lately.

But, Jeniffer posted a photo that translates, "Who knows, less speaks." Her location showed Rome, Italy. She looked adorable in the picture.