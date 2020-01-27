Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have confirmed that filming has started on "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson. Warner Bros. has been struggling at getting a new solo Batman film off the ground. Ben Affleck was expected to helm "The Batman," but now the movie comes from the mind of Matt Reeves and will introduce fans to a new take on Bruce Wayne aka Batman, played by the former "Twilight," star.

Over the past few months, fans have been taking in all the major updates on "The Batman," from Reeves announcing his new cast and their additions on social media.

Since then, fans have been able to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddle, and several others. Fans have also been treated to set photos from "The Batman."

Matt Reeves confirms 'The Batman' production has started

Reeves just took to Twitter confirming that "The Batman," has begun filming. Production is taking place in London. Reeves tweet also confirms that "The Batman," is the working title for the film and a possible look at the logo for the film. Since Reeves announced that filming started today, it appears that previously released set photos may have come from second-unit filming.

Reeves's latest post doesn't reveal as much as what people hoped for. In contrast, James Gunn announced the full cast for "The Suicide Squad," when production was starting. Reeves kept his announcement short and to the point since he already confirmed the main cast. With filming beginning, fans are now waiting for the chance to see Pattinson in the Batman suit.

Rumors suggest that Reeves and WB/DC could release an image in the next few days or weeks. They could also hold off on releasing such image until San Diego Comic-Con or CCXP

'The Batman' may not be a part of the larger DC Extended Universe

With only a year and a half to go before "The Batman," hits theaters, there's still time for Reeves to offer more teases about his new take on the Dark Knight. Affleck was originally tapped to write and direct the film but later dropped out in early 2017, saying he still wanted to star in the film.

When Matt Reeves came on board, he tossed out Affleck's script.

In 2019, Affleck finally left the project as Batman, and now it appears the much anticipated Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke is no longer part of the film either. It took the studio a long time for "The Batman," to begin production, and Reeves and the studio have not commented whether it's connected to the DC Extended Universe and if so how. The final script of "The Batman" was written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. Matt Reeves' directorial resume includes "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Let Me In," and "Cloverfield."