Kylie Jenner, the famous makeup mogul, and reality star gave a beautiful gift to her fans on Tuesday. Kylie and her sister, Kim Kardashian, decided to host a holiday party for the KKW Beauty, Kylie cosmetic teams, and KKW Fragrance.

It's been months since Kylie Jenner's simple serenade for her only child, Stormi Webster. The simple melody went viral, and now it's turning into a holiday hit for fans and viewers all over.

Kylie Jenner sang at Justin Bieber charity art

According to Elle, Last weekend, Kylie Jenner sang "Rise and Shine" with Justin Bieber at his charity art.

Bieber sang it, and the fans were happy, but then he motivated Jenner to continue. She came to the stage and decided to support her friend. The crowd went crazy, in fact, more than they did for Justin Bieber.

Bieber is not the only star that as sung the 'Rise and Shine"song. Ariana Grande also sang the song before when it was a trending meme on Twitter. Ariana asked Kylie if she could use the music, and Kylie accepted on the condition that she appeared in the music video.

Kylie Jenner said next time she would not sing for free.

According to Eonline, the mother of one said that next time she would demand money before singing the song.

Kris Jenner took time to appreciate her employees

Kylie's mom thanked her employees in a heartwarming speech. She expressed immense gratitude, saying that they are all appreciated for every single contribution they have made, she revealed how proud she is of her daughters and states that it is with the help of their hardworking team that they can do it. She continued by saying that the night was a success because of the team's effort, and it is their effort that gives them victory.

Fans were super happy about the song Kylie Jenner sang at Justin charity art

Fans were super happy about the song. As a matter of fact, the song is trending. The video of Kylie Jenner singing 'Rise and Shin"' is so iconic.

What makes the video very interesting is Justin Bieber's reaction. Justin jumped on Jayden Smith the moment he heard Kylie's voice and the crowd wowed. There was so much cheering and Justin was very glad she stepped out. But, some people did not find the Rise and Shine song fascinating

Some people are tired of the trend. Some of them feel like she doesn't deserve the hype.

Kylie Jenner if u see this please stop singing rise and shine it’s really not funny anymore — dev allen (@dev__allen) December 18, 2019

sorry to break it to y’all but the rise and shine kylie jenner thing was never funny — paige w (@paaaigee7) December 15, 2019

Some fans want more singing

A lot of fans are happy that she sang the song. Although, she stated that it was the last time she would be singing the song for free. Many fans have stated that they would pay to hear her sing it again.