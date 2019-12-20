James Corden may not have the body of an MMA champion, but he certainly has the stamina 12 wrestlers lately. Whether he’s back in his native England or doing morning TV in the US touting his role as Bustopher Jones in this Christmas season’s theatrical release of “Cats,” James Corden has a lot to meow about in this busy phase of his life. Still, the energetic host of “The Late Late Show” never forgets the fans or one of his favorite loves—parodying beloved artists of lore.

On his December 19 installment, James Corden really topped himself in welcoming the original, true “Festival of Lights,” known as Hanukkah.

The Judaic celebration starts on December 22 this year, and as wonderful a legacy as Adam Sandler left the world with his classic “SNL” rendition of “Hanukkah Song,” the much-loved comedian might need to step up his game to stay in the running with the Brit who enjoys American music from Broadway to the Beastie Boys.

Borrowing from the best

James Corden has taken memorable road trips with almost every icon of the music world, from Paul McCartney to Barbra Streisand, to Adele, whose eyes became like pancakes when she heard how good his harmonies and high notes really were.

Last year, Corden delighted millions of viewers, verified by the YouTube stats, with his montage of McCartney, Streisand, Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and many more vocal greats taking over his front and back seats for a Christmas “Carpool Karaoke.” Even Mariah Carey, who just went number one with her “All I Want for Christmas” for the first time (and $60 million to boot from the single Yuletide song) sat to ride along with James three years ago for her familiar choruses.

Hanukkah, despite the center of its cause for celebration, has never been celebrated with the same glitz or ostentation as Christmas. The appreciation of the divinely provided oil that stretched from enough for one day to eight full days is both a time of personal reflection and giving thanks by an entire people.

James Corden assembled quite the stellar ensemble himself for Boyz II Menorah, including Zach Braff, Charlie Puth, Josh Peck, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who is as familiar for “Superbad” as he is for “How to Train Your Dragon.” No one is bad in this Hanukkah love song. Nods to Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, and NSYNC can all be found, and even kosher food. “A Week and a Day” catches it all.

From the bare-chested to bagels and boyish smiles

The song opens to a wistful girl licking out her bay window, and suddenly, James Corden’s singing head appears on December 22 on the calendar, of course, with a hooded, sleeveless white T-shirt. The other guys in their gleaming white appear, with spot-on over-sincere expressions. The biggest first laugh comes with the sight of the bare-chested Zach Braff.

The boys spin around on a giant dreidel before the “sensitive close-ups” fill the screen. Eight gift boxes gleefully arrive by TV production magic on a table and the treasures inside range from bagels and lox to a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The lyrical turns are fun, too, as in “When the world gets sad or hard to free ya, just like Judas Maccabeus.” Gotta give the staff writers kudos for that one. What girl could not be beckoned by “You make a latke calling my name.”

Whether listeners enjoy latkes or Christmas ham this holiday, James Corden knows how to leave a song in their hearts, and a lasting chuckle, too.