Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, revealed to the cameras how she found out about her husband's unfaithfulness.

She said that she was eight months pregnant at the time that she saw a video. It was a video of Kevin and a strange woman.

Parrish said that she was devastated when she saw the video. She said that she did not know what to do, and it affected her in so many ways, but she had to keep it together. She explained that she did not want to lose her family.

Eniko explained how it cut deep, especially when the media started investigating whether or not the rumors were true.

She said that her husband publicly embarrassed her because that video went all over the net.

Eniko Parrish stayed in her marriage because of her child

In tears, she said that she wanted her unborn child to have a father to look up to, and that was why she did not leave.

The model said that she believes in forgiveness but, if Kevin cheats the third time, she would leave him.

According to Today, Kevin said that when he saw the level of hurt he had inflicted on his wife, Eniko, and how much his action had affected his home, he felt terrible.

Parrish added that the whole event had turned Kevin into a changed man and a much better man than he was before.

Eniko discussed the strength she and her husband had mustered, saying that she and Hart got hit by the pain, and they passed through it, and it is gone.

According to the Huffington Post, this was in the third episode of the New Netflix series, "Kevin Hart: Don't F*ck This Up." After almost two years (July 2017), since the rumors came out, the celebrity comedian and his Baltimore native wife have finally come up to address this issue.

Kevin denied the rumor, at first, but later apologized to his family publicly.

Kevin and Eniko are blessed with three beautiful children. Kevin's first child (with ex-wife), Torrei Hart is called Hendrix. He is 12 years old. Parrish and Hart have one child together named Kenzo; she is two years old.

Kevin Hart apologizes to ex-wife for extortion

Kevin apologized to his former wife, Torrei, for alleged extortion.

Jonathan Todd Jackson, Hart's very closest friend of fifteen years, was arrested for extortion and extortion with letters. Todd had threatened to release the video if a specific amount was not paid to him. The felony extortion charges were dropped in September 2019 because there was no evidence.

Kevin Hart says the hardest part was telling his wife he cheated. He said that knowing the way he had made his wife feel bad tore him apart. He noted that it was his lowest moment. He said that his friends had his back and helped him get through the guilt. He said that he did not feel happy in his home, but, he is passed it and happy now.

He said that the scandal came at a wrong time, and he didn't know who to lean on except his friends.