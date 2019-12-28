90 Day Fiancé cameras have captured bizarre scenes for the franchise.

Fans can't stop talking about all the exciting events, like Tania traveling to Costa Rica and leaving Syngin and Darcey returning to the show next year, just to name a couple.

The Senior Vice President of Production and Development of TLC, Alon Ornstein, has recorded his most shocking scenes on the show. He said that he has seen a lot of dramatic and surprising scenes on the franchise but one of the most appalling moments for the franchise was when Sumit said that he was married.

Jenny Slatten had an emotional breakdown on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" after her Indian boyfriend revealed that he was married.

Sumit is 30 years younger than Jenny. He had an arranged marriage in his country. He did not divorce his wife or tell his family that he was in America and having an affair with an American.

On the "90 Day: The Other Way Tell-All," Sumit stated that he still has feelings for Jenny and he did not love his wife. Jenny stayed in America, while Sumit traveled back to India but, they are still in love with each other and have hopes of being together again.

The most regretful moment for Alon Ornstein

According to E-News, Alon describes this moment as the most regretful one. He said that he could remember it like it was yesterday. He further explained how he was in his office when he heard Sumit telling his production partners.

Viewers did not see Jenny, who had traveled to Brazil to see Sumit, so they did not know whether Jenny was aware of his marital status. It was hard for cameras to follow them 24/7 because they were in another country.

As soon as Ornstein found out about Sumit's marital status he gathered the crew because he knew that it would be an exciting story to tell the viewers.

He asked if they were okay with it, and they agreed, so they got on with production.

According to Reality TV World, Jenny retold her story about how Sumit was taken away from her.

With tears in her eyes, she told the cameras that Sumit's father-in-law knocked on her door and requested that Sumit's family and wife come to her apartment and explain what was going on.

Alon Ornstein said that his biggest regret was not making arrangements for cameramen to go to India with the cast. He said that the incident would not have happened if they followed Jenny and Sumit.

Ornstein said that incidents like that happen in a lot of shows, where they get little to no information on the cast and work with what they have so that the viewers can understand.

Sumit and Jenny are not giving up on their love

Fans were anxious about Jenny and Sumit's age difference as well as Sumit's infidelity, but their commitment and love for one another have inspired many.