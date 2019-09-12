Kevin Hart sustained extensive back injuries following an accident that occurred on Sunday, September 8. There have been numerous updates regarding his health status. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of his colleagues in the entertainment industry, had some things to say about his friend's condition.

Dwayne 'The Rock' talks about Hart's health status

On Monday, Johnson appeared on the maiden edition of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Hart was billed to grace the Clarkson's new show as a guest.

In support of his injured friend, Johnson left his honeymoon early to substitute for him. The duo have done a few of movies together, including the upcoming "Jumanji: The Next Level."

On a light note, Johnson joked "We spoke to his pediatrician, and he's doing very well. He's bummed he couldn't be here as you know, but I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat."

While joking about Hart's height, Johnson said: "I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could have been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it, too.

I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm going to see him soon."

Hart sustained severe fractures

Kevin Hart's involvement in the fatal accident left him with severe back injuries. He had sustained three fractures to his spine in his Plymouth Barracuda. His inability to move or talk after the accident resulted in emergency surgery to mend the fractures; two of which are in the thoracic region of the spine.

Jared Black, the driver in the company of Hart and the other person, could not control the moving car. As a result, the vehicle swerved off the road, rolling down a ditch. They were about three involved in the car crash in Calabasas, California. According to reports, they were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The third occupant did not suffer any severe injuries.

Authorities confirmed that Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the car crash.

According to more updates, the comic actor would be released from the hospital on Wednesday. However, he will still need medical attention 24/7. Hart started walking again after his surgery, but he still requires at least four months off from work before he can head back to acting. Let's hope that he gets healthy and gets back to acting again soon.