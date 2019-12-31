Justin Bieber just announced on Instagram (December 31, 2019) that his Documentary series, "Justin Beiber: Seasons" would be starting on January 27 with new episodes on Monday and Friday at noon ET. It would be shown on YouTube for free (with ads) and would be promoting his new album coming up on January 3, 2020.

It would also be showing us his 2020 tour shooting for 45 cities next year. "Seasons" will be showing fans some of his private life, how he composes his songs, his close friends, and an explanation about why he canceled the previous album tour for "Purpose." Justin is the most subscribed artist on YouTube.

He started posting videos there as a kid in 2007. It was on YouTube that his manager, Scooter Braun, discovered him. Scooter is still his manager to date. Bieber said that, as a growing child, YouTube helped him to get to where he is now.

The Canadian singer is happy to be partnering with the largest video sharing platform. He has done two documentary-style concerts, in the past, in 2011 and 2013, for "Never Say Never" and "Believe," respectively. Both directed by John M. Chu.

Justin Bieber is collaborating with YouTube

YouTube can't wait to use the 25-year-old's fanbase to drive viewers to the ad-supported series. It will also appear in front of the paywall, and people who subscribe to YouTube premium would get the satisfaction of watching an ad-free series.

According to Variety, Susanne Daniels, YouTube's head of original global content, said that she admired Justin Bieber's strength and his ability to inspire and tell his story. She explained that YouTube Originals would feature the Canadian's struggles and triumphs.

Justin Bieber album is coming on Friday

Hailey Baldwin's husband is dropping his album this Friday, January 3, 2020.

According to Pitchfork, the album, "Yummy," has kept fans want for a while. This would be Justin's first album since "Purpose" in 2015.

Although, Bieber has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on "I Don't Care," Gucci Mane on " Love You Thru the Computer," Post Malone on "Deja Vu" and the remix of 18-year-old Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" album.

What Justin Bieber was up to when he left his career

The Canadian and world-ranked singer has caught the eyes of many people all over the world.

When Bieber said he was quitting his career in 2017, everyone was surprised. Performing is something that Justin finds joy in.

Justin has evolved over the years. He got married to the love of his life, supermodel Hailey Baldwin. Justin used drugs and made many racist comments in the past but, now he has owned up to his mistakes and is trying to be a better person and inspire others to do the same.

The trailer is out now! Fans can't wait to see more of the Canadian celebrity artist on "Justin Beiber: Seasons."