Justin Beiber's fans have gotten the greatest gift they could this year as the star announced his come back.

Justin posted on his Youtube channel a video where he told his viewers that there would be a new album, docu-series, tour, and a single in the year 2020.

In the 90 seconds video, Justin is seen in a barren area at the back of Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, he says, 'As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through'. He expresses how God has put him in the spot where he has always wanted to be.

This video played in the background as the star reveals his excitement to his viewers.

He stated that he is excited to go on tour again. He felt privileged to be able to tell his story because he said that everyone has a story.

Justin Beiber is coming back and he was not going to do it like before

Justin Beiber noted that his album would be very different from the ones he did in the past because he is at a different stage in life.

Justin says that "Yummy" single is the thing he has loved doing the most.

"Yummy" would be released on January 3, 2019.

December 24, December 31, January 3... #2020 pic.twitter.com/a26V4ntpAA — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 23, 2019

Fans show over-excitement for Justin Beiber's return

A lot of fans on social media cannot contain their happiness. It is very safe to say that Justin has made millions of people happy these Holidays, only by announcing his return.

Fans have started using hashtags like #beiber2020.

using #/beiber2020 like as if he’s running for president — ً (@kimsoloist) December 24, 2019

i can’t wait 4 yummy #BEIBER2020 — Divine Shomoye (@DivineShomoye) December 24, 2019

Justin Beiber is about to have the biggest comeback in history.

Between July and September 2020, the star would embark on his United States tour to promote his new album.

He has not announced any UK date yet.

Justin is the master when it comes to teasing his fans

According to The Guardian, Justin Beiber teased his 123 million followers when he posted two pictures. One with the word, 'Tomorrow' in pink writing. The other was a black and white picture of himself.

He put a caption: "December 24, December 31, January 3... 2020." Fans immediately realized that the legend was back in the game.

On Tuesday, by 12:30 am, Justin Bieber tweeted a single word, 'Noon.' Some fans we're happy that he informed them so that they can sleep. While some fans got even more inquisitive as Justin did not indicate a specific time.

Justin Bieber tweeted '1-hour #Beiber2020' at 11:03 am Eastern Standard Time.

He also started posting his previous songs, which included 'Mistletoe,' 'Fa la la,' and 'All I want for Christmas is you.'

Justin Beiber canceled his tour before

It was clear that Beiber wanted to stay off his musical career for a while when he canceled the final 14 dates of his tour in 2017.

In October, he promised to release a new album before Christmas if his post reached 20 million likes. He deleted that post.