Matt Reeves announced that he has cast Andy Serkis to play Alfred Pennyworth in his upcoming "The Batman." After the announcement that Robert Pattinson has been tapped to play the Caped Crusader dropped, attention turned toward the film's supporting cast. With production expected to begin in December, Reeves and his team continue to fill out the supporting cast. The cast now includes Jeffrey Wright ("Commissioner Gordon"), Paul Dano ("The Riddler") and Zoe Kravitz ("Catwoman").

One of the most well-known figures in Batman comics is Alfred Pennyworth. Pennyworth is the Wayne family butler who is tasked with raising Bruce Wayne after the death of his parents. All prior cinematic takes have put their own twist on Alfred. Most recently, Jeremy Irons took on the role in "Batman v Superman," and "Justice League." Reeves is not to the previous works of the DCEU and can fill out the supporting cast as he sees fit. This means that it's time for a fresh face for Alfred.

Andy Serkis latest addition to 'The Batman' cast

The Wrap confirms that Serkis has been cast as Alfred in "The Batman." Andy Serkis is now the latest person to be involved with Marvel and DC films. Serkis was last seen in the MCU playing Ulysses Klaue and is also set to direct "Venom 2." Along with Serkis, Screenrant is reporting that Colin Farrell is being considered for the role of The Penguin.

Serkis is best known for his motion-capture work, including his work in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise.

The last two films were directed by Reeves, so it's not surprising that he would be back working with Reeves in "The Batman." Serkis is also set to step behind the camera and direct the "Venom" sequel starring Tom Hardy.

'The Batman' not your average origin story

"The Batman" will take a more youthful spin on Bruce Wayne's caped crusader side, though the script is not being called an origin story. Reeves will begin filming this January in the United Kingdom.

Colin Farrell is being rumored to be taking the role of Gotham City crime boss The Penguin after it was revealed that Jonah Hill dropped out of consideration for the same role. The Penguin was previously portrayed in the film by Danny DeVito in "Batman Returns." The character was recently portrayed by Robin Lord Taylor in the Fox prequel series "Gotham."

With Serkis now tapped to be Alfred, many have speculated how he will look onscreen.

The artist Bosslogic created a dark sketch of Alfred in his butler uniform. Bosslogic made Alfred with blood on him, which sticks to Alfred's background as he has killed before. While Serkis may not take on this look, fans should still be excited to get a look into what may be ahead.