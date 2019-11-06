Any fan or friend of Erin Krakow can attest to how the lovely star of “When Calls the Heart” captivates any scene with her spirit and shines as the teacher and single mother of Hope Valley in her beloved Hallmark Channel series. Beyond her beauty and warmth, Erin Krakow is ever mindful of her birthday list for castmates and friends, no matter how young or young at heart, and she always knows how to bring a touch of joy to her followers on social media.

Early November has been a busy time for Erin and the cast of “When Calls the Heart, both personally and professionally. The traditional Christmas movie feature, set for Christmas Day, is wrapping up production. There is sure to be plenty of heart and Yuletide joy flowing from every favorite resident of Hope Valley to viewers on Christmas night, but fans won't have to wait until Christmas to share the love with Erin Krakow.

This coming Sunday, November 10, the actress will be part of the bevy of Hallmark Channel stars at ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey. She also filled her social media with sweetness to fans and castmates, on November 4 and November 2, celebrating happy news and sending love. The former “When Call the Heart” leading man, Daniel Lissing, has found real-life love and commitment as reported last week and by Yahoo on November 4. Love is literally all around for the Hallmark Channel favorite.

Love in bloom

“When Calls the Heart” fans have been rejoicing with Daniel Lissing and his fiancée Nadia since they broke the news of their engagement last week. The Australian actor made the difficult choice, to leave his role as Mountie Jack Thornton on the drama, after Season 5 and has drawn closer to his lady love through their extensive and enjoyable travels, this past year.

Co-star, Andrea Brooks, who plays nurse, Faith Carter on “When Calls the Heart,” has a beautiful, big baby bump to celebrate, and rich love, on-screen and off.

Erin Krakow shared a glimpse of the beautiful festivities for Andrea in her social media feed, with Brooks proudly showing off her motherhood, with a gold “Baby” sign and blue flowers on display. Other costars, including Kevin McGarry, who portrays Mountie Nathan Grant, surrounded the expectant Brooks, beaming with joy. Brooks celebrated her maternity with a breathtaking photoshoot in early October.

Andrea unabashedly is already in the Christmas mood, sharing on her social media that she has been enjoying eggnog “since late October.” Mommies to-be are allowed certain indulgences.

A flower, flowing with support

Paul Greene is Dr. Carson Shepherd on “When Calls the Heart,” and the dedicated doctor is head over heels in love with his nurse on the drama. The couple made their devotion publicly clear with a passionate kiss on the streets of Hope Valley in Season 6.

Paul Greene will also be part of the ChristmasCon cavalcade of Hallmark network stars over this coming weekend, and sometimes, it takes more than medicine to lift the heart from sadness.

Erin Krakow shared a blossom, from the view of her own camera, to give a boost of love “to anyone who needs it,” as she captioned on November 4. The flood of responses and gratitude sent the caring right back to the star. No matter where Erin is, the brunette beauty of “When Calls the Heart” wears her heart on her sleeve.