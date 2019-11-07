"90 Day Fiancé" has been a huge success since the format began, on TLC, in January of 2014. The show has grown, over the last few years, with the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" premiering earlier this month. The format has also led to some spinoffs, like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" and "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The latter wrapped up its season last month and proved to be a huge success with the audience.

90-Day spinoff popularity among fans

Fans followed the American cast members as they moved from their country to different parts of the world to find love. The show was popular in the United States as it introduced fans from the country to new cultures. One couple that captured the audience, with their unique and gripping story, was Jenny and Sumit. Fans were shocked to learn that Sumit had not revealed his preexisting marriage to his American girlfriend.

His family was also against his relationship and even confronted the couple off-camera. Jenny’s narration of the incident had fans feeling sorry for her as she poured out her feelings about her relationship with Sumit.

Return for 'The Other Way'

TLC’s President and General Manager, Howard Lee says he was impressed with the 90-Day spinoff. He hinted that "The Other Way" might return for more seasons.

The TV executive stated that the network will continue searching for couples with powerful stories and put them on the program. “I keep gauging and looking at the audience reaction,” Lee says.

According to Yahoo, Lee also said, “as much as they keep wanting more, I will give that to them … As long as we can keep finding the volume [of couples] and there are powerful stories we can tell, we’ll make more … That's the biggest priority: the stories." It means, the stories will have to be genuine and true.

The show discourages fame-seeking couples from appearing on the successful franchise. Lee did not mention the time and date of the return of the show.

Tim Malcolm subject of speculation on social media

"90 Day Fiancé" has enjoyed success in the ratings and has been performing well, especially among the women aged 25-54 demographic. Couples who appear on the show also gain a huge following on their social media accounts.

Tim Malcolm, one of the stars from the recently concluded season of 90 Days revealed that he enjoyed his time on the show. However, he was the subject of speculation on social media as fans debated about his sexuality. Some fans called the 40-year-old gay while others said that he was transgender. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and update on "90 Days Fiance."