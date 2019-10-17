Jonah Hill is walking away from Warner Bros. and "The Batman." Hill was currently in negotiations to play a villain in the upcoming DC film. Hill's involvement was first reported last month by Variety, leading to rumors that Hill would either play The Penguin or The Riddler. Hill is best known for his comedic work, but over the years he has strengthened his dramatic chops, making it possible that he plays a villain.

Robert Pattinson was tapped to play the Caped Crusader in "The Batman," who has drawn criticism from fans. Pattinson has become known for his work in the "Twilight," franchise. Similarly to Hill, Pattinson has added to his resume and strengthened his dramatic chops. For now, Pattinson and Hill will not have the opportunity to meet each other in Gotham City.

Jonah Hill's exit remains a mystery

Hill's exit was first confirmed by Deadline.

It's still a mystery why he left, but the Hollywood Reporter has said it was a disagreement over pay. Hill seems to have wanted more than what Warner Bros. wants to pay him.

Along with Pattinson, "The Batman" has cast Jeffrey Wright and Zoe Kravitz [VIDEO]. Jonah Hill would have been an intriguing addition to the film. As many have learned thanks to the Sony/Disney deal, no deal is completely dead. Some could end up being revived and the deal could be eventually reached, bringing Hill back to the film.

Warner Bros. must now find their new Penguin and Riddler

It was rumored that Hill would have played the Penguin or the Riddler. Now that Hill has left, fans want to know who will take on the role of either villains. Josh Gad has taken to social media for the past several years, in hopes of securing this role. Warner Bros. may think Gad is too much of a comedian. However, the studio must remember that Danny DeVito successfully played up the comedic aspects of Penguin in "Batman Returns." "The Batman" is set to be released in summer 2021, meaning DC and Warner Bros.

has plenty of time to find the right actors to fill the vacant roles.

Warner Bros. was also interested in Seth Rogen to play the Penguin, but no official offers have been made.

DC Universe fans have taken to Twitter, offering up their favorites to fill these roles. One popular actor suggested is Bill Hader to fill the role of the Riddler. Hader is best known for his comedic gold on "Saturday Night Live," and his successful series "Barry." Fans will just have to wait who the studio hires to fill these roles.

Warner Bros. needs to find the person for the job that can face off against Robert Pattinson's Batman.