Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Larissa Dos Santos is very active on social medial. The Brazilian has been posting updates on her relationship status since finalizing her divorce with her ex-husband Colt Johnson. She also broke up with her boyfriend Eric Nichols in September. The reality star is ready to get back on the dating scene. She recently caused a stir, on social media, after she posted a picture with fellow 90-Day star Corey Rathgeber.

Larissa and Corey hang out in Las Vegas

Larissa posted the picture, with Corey, on her Instagram. The two reality stars were hanging out in Las Vegas. Corey’s girlfriend, Evelin, took to social media to voice her disapproval about her boyfriend’s actions. She said that it looked like the two were on a date. She accused the Brazilian of trying to make fun of her and called her a “hoe.” Larissa has clapped back at Evelin’s comments and the accusations that she was flirting with Corey.

The reality star said Corey was the party responsible for their meet up. She revealed that he had frequently texted her and claimed that he had begged for a kiss. The Brazilian called their meeting "a date" but said that nothing happened.

After Evelin’s reaction, Larissa said that she was happy to leave Corey to Evelin. She accused Corey of using her to get some attention. The reality star accused the couple of attention-seeking and said that they deserved each other.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

She said, “Obviously he used me and got what he wants, attention,” reports US Magazine.

On his part, Corey denied cheating on his girlfriend. He defended himself saying he only met up with Larissa as a friend. Corey accused those saying that he had hooked up with the Brazilian of creating rumors. He said “For those saying anything more about that subject are wrong [sic] and creating rumors. … Evelin is my world." The American added that his girlfriend deserved the best and he loved her dearly.

Corey and Evelin

The two had some awkward moments on the "90-Day Fiancé" Tell All-special that aired last month. In the episode, Corey revealed that he had asked Evelin to marry him. The American said that he expected to get married to his fiancé in the next six months. However, Evelin, who joined the Tell All via video chat, was non-committal to a wedding for the near future. She said that she had given Corey some conditions to fulfill before they hold the ceremony.

Evelin wants her fiancé to lose weight and get more muscular. She also expects him to immerse himself more into her culture. Things got awkward when she revealed that she was not wearing her engagement ring. Fans sympathized with Corey who was disappointed that his fiancé forgot to put on her engagement ring for the episode.

Season 7 of the show will begin on November 3. According to ET, Howard Lee, General Manager of TLC hinted that The Other Way might return for additional seasons.

Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on "90-Day Fiancé."