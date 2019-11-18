"90 Days Fiance's" Larissa and Nichols have since worked things out between them. The two underwent an ugly split that saw Larissa press charges on her ex-boyfriend. However, they seem to be in a good place, at the moment. Conforming the news of their reconciliation, Eric took to Instagram and posted a picture of them smiling together in a car, reports The Sun. Eric posted on Instagram, "We’ve apologized to one another for the action we’ve taken towards one another in the public eye about our friends family and fans." It looks like the two are finally on good terms now.

All good between the '90 Days Fiance' couple?

Along with the picture was a caption that confirmed all was well between the two. He revealed that they had ironed out any bad blood between them. After their break up, Eric chose to visit Larissa’s mother, Debbie, and ex-husband Colt Johnson. This act angered Larissa, who decided to go to the cops and report the incident.

After burying the hatchet, Eric apologized for his decision to visit Debbie and Colt. He admitted it was a child-like move that should not have happened. He also forgave everyone who said negative things against him.

Nichols ready to learn from his mistakes

Nichols believes that it has been a great learning curve for him. He stated that in the event of a similar occurrence, he will assess his options before making any decision. This is because his quick actions jeopardized his relationship with Larissa. He has now resolved to always think about the consequences of his actions before making any move to prevent a repeat of what occurred to him and Larissa.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Nichols first met during Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé." Like any other couple in this show, the two were to be paired and be given 90 days to find out if they suit each other. The 90 days’ time frame was arrived upon since it was in line with the visa laws.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Nichols' marriage

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Nichols' marriage did not turn out as they had expected.

The two divorced seven months after their much-anticipated TV marriage. In the wake of their separation, the Brazilian beauty got charged, in Las Vegas for, first-degree domestic battery.

The charge might be reduced to disorderly conduct once she completes the 28 domestic violence counseling sessions. She also has to pay a $345 fine. Let us know what you think about the whole situation of Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Nichols' relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates on "90 Days Fiance."