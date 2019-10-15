US actor, Jeremy Renner [VIDEO] is making headlines for divorcing ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco just ten months after their marriage. Stating the reasons for their parting ways, Pacheco said that it was on the premise of irreconcilable differences, according to The Cut.

Sonni Pacheco's accuses ex-husband of murder threats

Matters seem to get out of hand as Pacheco came out to accuse Renner of murder threats.

According to TMZ reports, Pacheco narrated the encounter with Renner at a nightclub last November. She alleged that Renner, who was drunk with coke, revealed to someone that he wanted her dead as he could no longer deal with her. She also alleged that a house-help overheard Renner speak of going to her apartment to have her dead as he believed their daughter, Ava was better-off with no parents than have Sonni as a mum.

This was because Pacheco wanted sole custody of their 6-year-old daughter. She also claimed that he has been a drunk dad with their daughter. That is not all, Pacheco also accused Jenner of emotional and verbal abuse.

The court files contain a scenario where Renner allegedly planned to commit suicide by putting a gun in his mouth. He had also fired gunshots at the ceiling while Ava laid asleep in her room.

More accusations unfold with one alleging that Renner left hard drugs in the bathroom within Ava’s reach.

E! News revealed that Pacheco wanted him to return her important documents such as an allegedly stolen passport, social security card, and birth certificate. More messy details continue to unfold the relationship between Renner and Pacheco. A source cited a close friend that once lived with the embattled couple claimed that Pacheco, who was Canadian married Renner to have access to a green card.

Jeremy Renner reacts to the allegations made by ex-wife

Reacting to these allegations, Renner’s rep issued a statement saying that the well-being of his daughter was a priority. He added that Sonni Pacheco’s accusations were one-sided and made to spark drama to spoil his acting career.

The 'Avengers' star countered the allegations he has a history of substance abuse in a legal document. He maintained that he is neither a drug addict nor a drunkard.

Backing this up, he said that he previously submitted to random drug testing for 3 months to debunk Pacheco’s allegations. He added that he was under a psychiatrist’s tutelage to ensure that he was a good parent to Ava. Renner also stated that Pacheco’s allegations come from her emotional imbalance. He appealed to the court to restrict her time with Ava until she gets 'well enough'.

Jeremy Renner started his acting career and appeared in independent films.

He graduated to taking on supporting roles in bigger films. He has amassed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $9.8 billion worldwide. This makes him one of the highest-grossing box-office actors of all time.