Comic actor Eddie Murphy [VIDEO] is set to make a movie comeback with "Dolemite is My Name." Even though he appeared to go on hiatus after his Oscar-nominated role in "Dreamgirls," the whole paparazzi around his new movie role is bringing him back into the spotlight.

The 58-year-old actor appeared on the big screen in flambuoyant 1970s pimp attire. Murphy rocks his toothy grin signature as he adopts the Dolemite character. He comes with a squad of kung fu prostitutes bringing the house down with his raunchy scenes.

The genesis of 'Dolemite is My name' movie

"Dolemite is My Name," which was written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, was directed by Craig Brewer. The genesis of the movie arose from Rudy Ray's big dreams of attaining stardom. All hopes seem thwarted when things get out of hand. Instead of hitting the jackpot with all the hard work, he ends up as an assistant manager at a record store. Moore sets out on a profit-making venture with “Dolemite." His inspirations stem from observing a white comedy, which according to him istragically is devoid of humour and Kung Fu.

Diehard fans of Eddie Murphy's '80s stand-up comedy, including women, will love the movie

The movie is broken into two parts. Murphy's Rudy, who develops Dolemite for sale, runs into obstacles on the road because of the nature of the material. He goes ahead to peddle them out of his car boot. As he partakes in this process continuously, it occurs to him that his activity can translate into a money-making venture.

He decides that there is a gold mine in the reels. He produces and also stars in the Dolemite movie, though he barely can tell what the process entails.

"Dolemite is My Name" has an array of A-list actors from Moore's orbit. These include: Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Rock, and Snoop Dogg. Others get a chance to shine through with their costumes done from designer Ruth Carter. The movie's storyline has an underdog tone with highlights on glamourous outfits and the era in which it is set.

Rudy capitalises on these benchmarks to serve and satirise the movie. “Dolemite Is My Name” is a movie flick intended to provoke laughter. It is an ode to a striver who fought gallantly to win a huge victory for his eventual cult. It was a truly great celebration of Murphy returning to the spotlight. The movie's release will be followed by other industry entertainment events to leave Murphy's fans excited.