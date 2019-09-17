Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) death is going to stir a heated conversation among "Young and Restless Fans." However, Braden has indicated a number of times that his character in the show will continue. He recently indicated in his book that he will not retire. Through social media, Braden urged fans to keep watching the show. After his latest comments, one can expect that his death on the show is a setup.

A lot about what Victor Newman was up to is going to be made clear later this week. Already, rumors are out there revealing that it is possible Victor was plotting on taking down Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), hence faking his own death. But, what did Adam do that p*ssed of this old man? Surprisingly, he switched out Victor’s meds aware of a possible dangerous fatal reaction. Up to now, not a soul knows why Adam performed this malicious and selfish exercise.

Meanwhile, nobody is going to be left in an awkward situation more than Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), whose job will be to inform the Abbot's household on what is happening. Once Jack Abbot (Peter Bergman) learns of Victor’s death, he will be left in great shock, thinking that maybe the world is coming to an end, reports Daily Soap Dish.

This heartbreaking news is going to affect more of those people who were around Victor Newman.

Most, if not all of them. will be left in great shock< For instance, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will be left distraught wishing that her beloved Dad was still alive. Perhaps, Victoria’s wish will be granted to her, but who knows if that is possible?

Plot

Truth be told, the news about Victor’s death will leave a lot of people like Victoria, his daughter and residents of Genoa City sad and astonished.

In addition, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will sob seriously on receiving this disheartening news. People will be so quick to believe that Victor is indeed dead without any slightest suspicion maybe this demise is all fake in its totality.

'Young and Restless': Billy’s manifestations

Seems like Billy won’t just stop thinking of people he really treasures, to a point of experiencing manifestations about them.

He will see a vision of Delia Abbot, now a grown lady, a clear sign that he really misses her. Unfortunately, this vision won’t be enough to lessen the grudge between him and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). So, he will only hope that Delia is now in a happier and safer place where nobody can hurt her again. This is an episode that will go down come 17th September, and it will be all about Billy. With that being the case, "Young and Restless" lovers have every reason to look forward to this upcoming episode.

