On "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Sumit and Jenny’s relationship has hit many roadblocks after numerous controversies. The couple has faced several challenges, which have put their relationship off balance. It will be interesting to see how Jenny reacts after finding out that Sumit is already married, a discovery which could destroy her. The latest episode shows Jenny in tears after realizing Sumit was playing her all this time.

To make matters worse, Sumit refuses to admit that he really loves her.

With all that is going on in this toxic relationship, "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" fans are not sure of what will happen next if Sumit and Jenny decide to go on with the relationship.

Sumit’s Parents totally against the relationship

It goes without saying that the two lovebirds have been dealing with a lot of issues, ever since they met.

Their first encounter saw Sumit catfish Jenny, but he later apologized after they fell in love. Unfortunately, more challenges followed, Sumit’s parents did not approve of their relationship. In fact, his mother threatened to leave their home if Jenny stayed, thus making Sumit and Jenny move out, reports Heavy.

Despite moving in together, their love life became more complicated. Sumit began leaving Jenny alone in their apartment, claiming that he wanted to go back home and convince his parents that everything was fine.

At first, it seemed like Sumit was really committed to fighting for his relationship with Jenny.

After a while, his antics could not protect him anymore, thus he had to spill the beans. Sumit admitted to Jenny that he was already married, which confirmed his frequent disappearance and absence practice. Jenny was left sad and heartbroken, whereas the fans were taken aback by this news, now that it turned out that Jenny’s age was not the reason behind his parents rejecting her. Sumit’s parents could not stand seeing him cheat on his wife.

Sumit and Jenny are still together

Regardless of what has already happened to Sumit and Jenny’s relationship, including the recent heartbreaking revelation, it seems like they are still together. Jenny’s recent Instagram activity has suggested that perhaps there is a possibility that their relationship is still intact. She has continued to post pictures of them, in India, spending time together. But the fans have been left unsure about what will happen to them in the future.

Will Jenny and Sumit stay together or call it quits? All will be clear when this show comes to an end. For now, check out "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" for the latest updates and spoilers. Stay tuned to Blasting News for more news and updates.