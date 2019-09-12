"The Young and the Restless" rumors suggest that the world around Hamilton (Bryton James) has been rocked hard. After discovering that Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) will, was causing disputes. Hamilton learned of this disturbing news through a secretive legal letter. Since the "DOOL" Grande Dame died, six years ago when she was out touring the globe with her husband Patrick Murphy (Michael Fairman), this news does not make sense.

According to Celebrating The Soap, The notification was sent out by Amber Sinclair, an attorney general, whose casting is yet to be clarified.

Bearing in mind the earlier summer buzz around Mishael Morgan, who had played Hillary Hamilton, Devon’s wife, perhaps she will recast as Amber Sinclairt

Does Devon still love Hillary

Hillary will always be Devon’s lover. Despite moving on with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sapy), Devon’s mind will still be altered when he comes across Hillary’s look-alike or any of her family member. At one time, Hevon was the most alluring couples in "The Young And The Restless." Nevertheless, Morgan chose to leave the previous year, as she decided with her husband to expand their family.

Getting rid of Hillary did not rule out the possibility of Morgan reappearing in this cast. In case TPTB and Morgan are (were) willing to reassess their working relationship, then there is something in store for not only Devon but also the fans.

There is enough evidence which suggests that Chance Chancellor, previously played by John Driscoll, could indeed be Amber’s client. For sure, Jill Fenmore (Jess Walton) knows it is her grandson who is driving this effort.

Chance is Philip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz) and Nina Webster’s (Tricia Cast) child. His full nickname is Philip Chancellor IV.

Serious fans, of "The Young and the Restless," are sure to think that Katherine and Philip Chancellor II were married after he was involved with Jill, her protégé. Their romantic relationship and, later, Philip III’s birth inspired the start of continued contention between Jill and Katherine.

The death of Philip III allowed Katherine to take control of Chancellor Industries, which she then transformed into a superior corporation. When Katherine died her maid and confidante, Esther Valentine (Kate Linder), together with Jill, inherited that Chancellor mansion.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) inherited Chancellor Industries, which was later acquired by Jill. Devon inherited Katherine’s, two billion dollar estate, for being Tucker McCall’s (Stephen Nichols) son.

Is it possible that Morgan will recast as Amber now that this current character represents not only Chance but also Adam, by default? Soon, viewers will have to confirm if those rumors are true. Keep checking Blasting News, for the latest "Y&R" updates and spoilers.