Two actresses, associated with "The Young and the Restless," have recently announced changes related to their careers. Loren Lott who portrayed Devon's sister, Ana Hamilton is headed to prime to time. Rumors reported that she was leaving the CBS daytime drama but did not say if it was her choice or she was let go. Lott is not disclosing details related to her new project but promises future updates.

Mishael Morgan fans will be elated that the woman, who portrayed Hilary Curtis, is headed back to Genoa City. It is not yet known whether she will reprise her popular character or portray someone new. Morgan did not renew her contract under Mal Young's tenure but now is, obviously, open to coming back to "Y&R."

Loren Lott is moving on from 'Y&R'

Loren Lott's role on "The Young and the Restless' was never developed.

Her character, Ana Hamilton, returned to Genoa City with secrets she kept from her older brother. She did not tell him she was a songwriter and later withheld information about her dad being a famous singer. Ana tried to manage Fenmore's career but he was sent away on tour. Her father Jet came to town with her cousin Elena but the storyline seemed to fizzle. Devon's sister next began hanging out with Mariah and Tessa but that connection quickly fell through.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Loren Lott is an American Idol winner and her beautiful voice was featured several times on "The Young and the Restless." She sang a duet with her father Jet and Amazing Grace during Neil's memorial service. Spoilers revealed a few weeks ago that the actress was no longer with the CBS daytime drama. They did not indicate whether she chose to leave or was fired. Soap Opera Spy now reveals Lot has quickly moved on with a role in a prime time television program. She is not giving details, at this time, but promises that more information will soon be available.

Mishael Morgan fans excited about 'Y&R' return

When Mishael Morgan could not negotiate a new contract, she walked away from "The Young and the Restless." After Mal Young was fired as head writer, the rumor mill suggested that Morgan may return to Genoa City and she did. She portrayed a ghost version of Hilary who did not want Devon to move on with Elena. Now, Soap Dirt indicates that the actress is returning to the show with a three-year contract.

Spoilers don't say whether or not Mishael Morgan will reprise her role as Devon's wife or portray a new character. Since the actress already played Hilary's ghost it seems likely that she will come back to Genoa City as a totally different character. Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts to give updates when available and continue watching "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.