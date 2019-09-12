It is now evident that "90 Day Fiancé: Happily, Ever After?" superstars Larissa Dos and Colt Johnson are already divorced, it seems like Colt has decided to move on with a new Brazilian beauty. Perhaps a wedding is in the offing soon.

This hot-blooded couple, on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," confirmed that Johnson and Dos Santos Lima were in constant fights, reports People. Their relationship got sour when Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie Johnson relentlessly meddled in her son’s marriage.

Later, relationship issues graduated into legal issues, as their union came to an end. Eventually, they had to go separate ways due to three domestic abuse charges. Dos Santos has already deleted each and every picture of her relationship with Colt from Instagram, only leaving behind her photos and that of her current lover, Eric Nichols, a 27-year old who is his highly regarded by her followers, who think he is better than her previous husband.

In the meantime, Johnson seems to have moved on with Jess Caroline, a Brazilian beauty. Only five months later from divorcing Dos Santos, Colt Johnson has continued to have control over what his fans should assume in relation to what might be a true engagement. Despite the fact Caroline and Johnson have not yet confirmed their relationship publicly, their affection towards each has come to the limelight on this two’s social media posts.

Caroline has posted a lot of Johnson’s pictures, accompanied by romantic captions, on her Instagram and Facebook.

In other news, "90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk" superstar, is out shopping for a ring. Recently, Johnson surprised his fans when he posted an engagement rings drawing, telling his fans that he was looking for a jewelry guy. Pop Culture confirmed that Caroline has watched this show, although she has witnessed Dos Santos and Johnson’s relationship go from bad to worse prior to their divorce.

Nevertheless, Caroline does not have any resentment on her lover’s previous love life.

This great shows’ fans have witnessed all the drama as it unfolded, and for the two tofinally move on, it has given fans some sighs of relief. Johnson and Dos Santos’s toxic relationship was not only painful but also entertaining to watch. Seems things have settled down now that Jonson has a new lover just like his ex-wife, Dos Santos.

Perhaps fans should also look forward to Caroline and Johnson's relationship having issues soon. In the meantime, fans have a chance to watch "90 Day Fiance" together with Debbie and their cats. There is more to come on this show, do not miss any updates that come by.