Great news for fans of the "Young and the Restless." There’s a possibility that the character of Dr. Benjamin “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) would be coming back to Genoa City in future episodes, reported Daily Soap Dish. The last time Stitch appeared in the series, he left to take care of his sick son. However, those who follow the "Young and the Restless" are very much aware that Stitch had an on-again, off-again romance with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).

On the other hand, Soaps.com reported that "Chloe and Kevin hid an unconscious Billy at the Chancellor boathouse after he tried to run down Adam, and they sent a text from his phone to his family stating he was in rehab."

Stich's return

With Abby Newman still undecided on what she wants, this is the perfect time for Stitch to make a return. She is still nursing a broken heart after she was devastated when she discovered that her ex-fiancee Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela) cheated on her.

Although in a relationship with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), she has left him hanging several times. Who can better help Abby sort out her feelings than Stitch?

Another good plot for a Stitch comeback is the fact that Ashley herself is single. While she is spending most of her time in Paris, there is no reason for her to stay in Paris for longer than a few weeks. With Stitch making a return, it would give Ashley a reason to fly back and check up on things in the Jabot offices.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

'Y&R' rumors

Dr. Benjamin “Stitch” Rayburn had not been seen in the CBS soap opera since January. This fueled speculations that he is bound to make a visit anytime soon. Rumors also suggest that fans of the series want Abby & Stitch’s relationship to work as they are getting along perfectly.

Fans still recall his hookup with Abby’s mother Ashley. Unfortunately, he had to leave to give Max, Stitch’s son, some care that he and Abby could not give.

He had to put Max in a treatment facility. Rumors also indicate that Max had a hand on Abby’s miscarriage which caused her marriage to fall apart. This is the perfect time for a return by Stitch to give their relationship another try.

Sean Carrigan, the actor portraying Dr. Benjamin Rayburn, currently stars in the Netflix comedy series. American Vandal. The series was renewed for its second season.

Although it will keep him busy, there might be some time to squeeze for Carrigan to make a brief return to "Young and Restless."

Meanwhile, according to Soap Hub, rumors suggest that "Drugs become the name of the game as two baddies take their take-down plots to new levels." Overall, there is a lot to come on the show. Stay tuned for more news and updates on soaps and entertainment. Don't forget to subscribe to Blasting News's entertainment channel.