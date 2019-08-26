Adam Newman and Phyllis Summers have an uncanny tie that binds them together on "The Young and the Restless." Victor's youngest son and his former daughter in law are bound together by a force that is as old as time and as deadly as a knife in the back. The town pariah's of Genoa City are joined at the hip by hate. They both despise being outcasts and each of them loathes the Newman family with a burning passion. "Phadam" has teamed up to destroy Victor and his kin and even toasted to their mutual animosity.

Phyllis the fiery redhead Phoenix

Phyllis keeps coming back like a Phoenix rising from the ashes. Everyone has turned against her and for good reason. She continues to aggravate and agitate all the people she supposedly cares about, including her own daughter. The latest situation to tick off the fiery redhead is Abby and Chelsea pulling the rug out from under her in her attempt to run the Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Ms. Summers is livid and desperate for revenge. Michelle Stafford was brought back to "The Young and the Restless" because of her delivery as the most scorned woman in town. She is delivering big time and viewers are loving it.

Adam the bad boy Newman

Phyllis sometimes takes the high road but Adam Newman always hits below the belt. Each time someone suggests he make the right decision, he will choose to do what causes the most damage.

Even though Ms. Summers screwed him over, he still decided to work with her again. After crashing a family gathering, Adam announced that he was going to destroy his kinfolk. "The Young and the Restless" is going all out this time around to expound upon the fact that Victor's son is the evil spawn that he believes himself to be. Soap Dirt suggests that things will become so toxic that Victor's youngest son may cause him to collapse.

Phadam toast to the future

Soaps She Knows suggests that Adam deciding not to sue for custody of Christian will give him more time to focus on his evil plan. On Monday's episode of "The Young and the Restless," Adam fixed drinks and suggested he and Phyllis toast to their future. Ms. Summers mockingly asked Newman bad to drink first as if she thought there may be poison. He obliged her and then said they were toasting to their mutual animosity.

Adam and Phyllis have not yet given details on what they plan but it will probably backfire. Each of them always ends up getting bested by those they are trying to hurt. There were early rumors that he and Phyllis might hook up romantically, but nothing came of it. There were also rumblings that Adam would end up with Chelsea or Sharon. Given the amount of time Phadom is spending together, who knows what may happen between them.

In order to find out, keep watching "Y&R" weekday afternoons at 12:30 PM EST on CBS.