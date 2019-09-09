'''90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'' is generating some interesting rumors about Tim Malcolm's secret. Tim has kept the attention of fans high, lately, with a mysterious secret that seems to have been revealed. On the web, it was rumored that Tim Malcolm was homosexual. To give rise to this hypothesis, the fact that Jennifer Tarazona herself had said that Tim might be interested in men. However, Jennifer's statements were joking.

Tim Malcolm also challenged her followers to find out what this big secret was. Finally, the answer has come. According to news of Soap Dirt, in the next episodes of ''90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," Tim will reveal that in Colombia he had another girlfriend, with whom he should have been married with children. As if that were not enough, the beautiful Colombian will send a message, out of the blue, to her ex-boyfriend. How will Jennifer Tarazona react?

Tim Malcolm reveals his secret in next episode of reality show

The latest rumors from ''90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," tell us that Tim Malcolm didn't just have a Colombian woman. According to Soap Dirt, in the next episodes of the show, Tim will say that Jennifer Tarazona is not her first and only Colombian woman. In fact, the boy was in Colombia five times. Malcolm was already engaged and his love story was important since there was talk of children and marriage.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV

The relationship ended and Tim had to keep it a secret.

Tim Malcolm's secret started to cause problems after he met Jennifer Tarazona's grandparents in reality show broadcast on TLC'. In the next episode, Tim will talk about his previous love story with the mysterious Colombian woman, telling every detail. It seems that Tim's ex-girlfriend is sending him a message, making the situation fiery. How will Jennifer Tarazona react?

Tim Malcolm and Jennifer Tarazona break up?

Fans of ''90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'' are just waiting to find out how Jennifer Tarazona will react after discovering Tim Malcolm's secret. Most likely, Jennifer won't take the news well and show her jealousy. Let's not forget that the couple already has problems. Tarazona doesn't trust Tim completely and after the burning revelation, things could get worse.

Interesting rumors about reality show aired on TLC tell us that Tim's former Colombian flame will send him a message out of the blue. We still don't know what Tim will decide to do and, above all, how Jennifer Tarazona will handle the situation and the relationship with him. We just have to follow the new episode of ''Before the 90 Days'', broadcast Sunday night at 8:00 only on TLC. Stay tuned and don't miss the next spoilers, updates, and rumors on the show.