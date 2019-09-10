"The Bold and the Beautiful" rumors suggest that Ridge will have to make a hard decision, which will not go down well with other characters. "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans understand that Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) destiny is in the hands of Ridge. In case Flo makes a deal, which will keep Thomas Forrester (Mathew Atkinson) out of trouble, Ridge will easily assist his son keep all this mess to bed.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, "since Ridge wants to keep his son out of prison, he has to consider this decision carefully." Evidently, Ridge is determined to prevent his son from going to prison, hence his need to think this decision through, to avoid hurting either party. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) hopes that Ridge will come to her daughter’s rescue. Ridge will finally realize that he has to ensure Flo goes scot-free, for the sake of Thomas. Obviously, he cannot stand for Flo causing more trouble.

Steffy infuriated by Flo

Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t be pleased with that decision. She will get furious when she gets these updates later in the week. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to carry on with her revenge mission. Already, Thomas was reprimanded for his deception, now it is Flo’s turn to meet eye to eye with Steffy Forrester. It's clear, an ugly encounter is cooking.

"Bold and the beautiful" rumors suggest that Steffy will rage about Florence posing as a false birth mom. Steffy will get furious with Florence for participating in the baby swap saga and making many people suffer. Flo might argue that she never wanted this to get out of hand. In fact, Flo was willing to spill the beans numerous times but backed out. She has nothing to do but face Steffy’s rage.

Flo could rot in prison

Perhaps Flo will blame Thomas, but Steffy will likely put more focus on Flo. She will insist that whatever Florence did was harsh and unforgivable. It goes without saying that Steffy expects Flo to rot behind bars for a certain duration of time, however, she will be in for a rude shock. Ridge’s deal is going to make her furious. Only time will tell. "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans will be in for a great treat.

