Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of CBS daytime, has been relieved of her position. Rumors say she was a fan of Kyle and Lola, which could explain current storylines. Once McDaniel's influence is no longer a part of the decision-making process, CDL suggests that Kola could be in trouble and Summer could end up with the man she loves. Soap Dirt is teasing that Summer kissing her ex and Kyle keeping the Zoe secret from his wife may cause Lola to be fed up and give up on her marriage. This love triangle has been going on for some time and needs resolution, so maybe McDaniel's replacement will settle the matter.

Kyle, Summer, Lola love triangle has been confusing

Fans of "The Young and the Restless" have been confused ever since Kyle secured Lola's liver by marrying Summer. The chemistry between Skyle was strong and they had some tender moments during the honeymoon. The storyline seemed to be headed in a direction where Kyle would tell Lola that he truly loved his wife and break things off with her. Summer and her spouse were a dynamic duo at Jabot and sizzled in the bedroom as well.

The "Y&R" writers flipped the script and had Kyle break his wife's heart, and now he is married to Lola. It all happened so fast that it did not make sense, especially since Summer's husband promised to remain with her for one year. Ms. Newman has grown up and shown herself to be the better person and even attended the wedding and wished the couple well. She began dating Theo and was making a true effort to move on from her past mistakes.

New CBS executive VP could be a Skyle fan and shift 'Y&R'

Josh Griffith has been the new head writer for "The Young and the Restless" for the past few months. He has made a lot of changes, such as bringing Paul back on screen and getting rid of Arturo and Mia. What he has not done, thus far, is to give the viewers his vision of the future for Kola and Skyle. CDL suggests that with McDaniel's ousting, Griffith and a new executive VP may get things back on track, especially if they are fans of Kyle and Summer.

There are relationships on this CBS daytime drama that weather every storm, such as Victor and Nikki. Skola, however, seems to have the deck stacked against them.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless," a drugged Summer kissed Kyle, Lola told her husband that she does not believe his first wife is completely over him. The new Mrs. Abbott probably will tell her spouse that she does not want him working so closely with his former Mrs.

CDL and Soap Dirt rumors say working together at Jabot will reignite the flame of passion between Skyle. Lola won't likethat the photo's of her husband and Summer kissing are all over the Internet. Stay tuned to see which direction these three will be headed in upcoming episodes.