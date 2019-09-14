On Friday, disturbing audio of Amber Portwood, purportedly furious and hurling insults at her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, leaked on YouTube. It appears the audio was leaked on July 5, and it reveals the serious fight which saw Portwood put behind bars, charged with domestic battery. Currently the two have called it quits, and Portwood could not agree to Glennon’s claims at the "Teen Mom OG" reunion.

First, it was Katherine Paulson who streamed the audio on YouTube via her channel, without a crystal ball.

She told her followers that Glennon’s family member gave her the audio. Although Glennon and Portwood's voices are heard in the audio, the recordings are yet to be verified, according to Hollywood Life. Can the controversial audio be trusted?

It all started with Portwood taking a nap when Andrew decided to wake her up. This action, by Glennon, infuriated Portwood. Angry, she woke up and threatened to stab Glennon if he failed to pick up their son, James.

He tried to calm her down but his efforts were futile, Portwood continued to insult him.

Portwood takes advantage of the argument to bring up unnecessary insecurities. She accuses Glennon of failing to respect her privacy since he had installed security cameras all over their Indiana home. She never seemed to approve of Glennon’s concern for her. Andrew had installed them to ensure their home was safe and protected while they were away in Los Angeles. She just could not approve of this security measure, taken by Andrew, calling a gutless move. Glennon became furious after she called him a coward.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon leaked conversation video

Fed up, Glennon claimed that Amber was threatening him, allegations she denied. Portwood went further to boast that she had competent lawyers that would protect her. Since, Glennon is a gentleman, in a kind way explained to her that it sounded scary the way she threatened him. But, the ever impatient Portwood referred to him as an idiot and again ranted at him for waking her up.

Portwood's claims

Portwood came out strongly to deny the allegations directed to her that she threatened and hurled insults at Glennon. This was during the "Teen Mom OG" reunion. It is reported that she threatened him using a machete, an incident that took place on 5th July.

She told Dr. Drew Pinsky her side of the story. Portwood stated that it would be insane for her to go to prison, having left a drug court.

So, threatening or even attacking Glennon is something she would not attempt. Seems there is much to this story.