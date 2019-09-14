"General Hospital" is really concerned about Drew Cain’s whereabouts. For their part, the soap confirmed that August 21 was Drew’s last day, though he left unceremoniously. It could be the last time we'll be seeing Billy Miller and Drew Cain. Word on the street is that Drew Cain’s plane crashed and no bodies were recovered from the wreckage. This makes everyone believe that Drew is indeed dead, though, we can't be sure.

Drew's future uncertain

Peter August (Wes Ramsey) was obsessed with having Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) killed. In fact, he gave no order for Andre to be killed, only for the assassin to fail. Drew had been spared since Peter believed he knew nothing about the ongoing plot. The memory procedure performed on Drew made him forget everything.

The assassin attacked once Andre arrived in the US. It is clear that the plane crash appears unrelated.

It is also clear that fans don't want Drew dead. Perhaps, Shiloh Archer (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) hired someone to attack Drew’s plane. It just does not add up, since Shiloh is interested in getting his money back. Maybe this is just a DVX arrangement.

Billy Miller's return or recast on 'General Hospital'

According to Soap Dirt, Billy Miller might not return to "General Hospital" anytime soon. If it is true, then this could be an abrupt yet sad end to the Emmy-winning actor.

Fans are hoping that this is not the end of either Billy Miller or Drew Cain on the show. Maybe, "GH" will grant them their wish. In case Billy Miller and Drew Cain do not make the anticipated return, fans will certainly hope that show grants them a befitting sendoff.

It goes without saying that "General Hospital" regards their top characters highly, they are not just going to kill them without good reason.

With that in mind, maybe Drew is still alive. This might just be a way of keeping their options open including a possible Billy Miller comeback or recast. To a lot of people, it appears impossible, but Steve Burton’s unexpected comeback confirms it can happen.

Nobody is sure if "GH" will have a big funeral organized for Drew since none was planned for Billy Miller or Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher).

It should be remembered that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) entered dressed fully in black and confirmed she was coming from her now late nephew’s funeral.

Currently, all Port Charles residents are sure Drew Cain is dead and won’t be around. However, this does not rule out the fact that Drew can still make an unexpected return. "General Hospital" fans will have to be patient as the story unfolds. Stay tuned for more news and updates regarding soaps and entertainment.

