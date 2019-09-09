Ryan Edwards came under fire days ago after appearing on the season eight reunion special for MTV's "Teen Mom OG." According to a report from Hollywood News Daily, fans of the reality series were skeptical about Edwards' sobriety claims after seeing him appear alongside host Dr. Drew Pinsky and his co-stars, including wife Mackenzie Standifer and ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. In fact, as the outlet explained, many viewers of the show were convinced that Edwards was "completely high" during the chat he and Standifer had with Dr Pinsky.

As for what convinced viewers of Edwards' possible drug use, which was never confirmed with any actual proof, it was Edwards' allegedly twitchy body language and questionable appearance that they deemed as "very suspicious." One particular fan claimed Edwards' eyes looked bugged out and suggested that he was struggling to speak clearly throughout the interview. Another person said that Dr. Drew Pinksy seemed to be aware that Edwards may not have been clean.

“I acted EXACTLY like [Ryan Edwards] when I was faking being clean," a user wrote on Twitter. "No one holds him accountable,” the person added.

While the "Teen Mom OG" star and father of two has gone to rehab on at least a couple of occasions, he's reportedly been refusing to fully accept the ongoing process that is involved in recovery. During his reunion interview, the doctor questioned how Edwards was doing in his recovery but in response, Edwards said nothing more than the word "good" and there were no details given about what he was actually doing, if anything, to stay clean from drugs.

Ryan Edwards admits to taking pain pills

According to Edwards, his addiction to heroin began after he first got hooked on pain pills. As he explained to Dr. Drew Pinsky, he never thought he'd become an addict but after becoming reliant on the medication, he began getting more pills from a friend so he wouldn't be forced to deal with the symptoms of withdrawing. Edwards then revealed that after using heroin for the first time, there was no going back.

Although Edwards did discuss his strained relationship with his oldest child, 10-year-old son Bentley Edwards, he didn't seem to think that his substance abuse issues and frequent absence from Bentley's life was to blame. Instead, he accused Bentley's mom, Maci Bookout, of speaking poorly about him and getting in the way of their relationship.

Ryan Edwards' third child is on its way

Less than one year after Mackenzie Standifer gave birth to Edwards' second son, Jagger Ryan, Standifer took to her Instagram page and confirmed that they will soon welcome another child, a baby girl.

Along with a sonogram photo, Standifer told fans in July, "Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!"