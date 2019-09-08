"General Hospital" rumors have indicated that perhaps Shiloh Archer (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) might be underrating a serious opponent. The fans are not convinced that Shiloh is as invincible as he thinks. He is convinced that there is no challenge which can keep him down for long. Shiloh has seemed to have a backup plan in store for him, like when he blackmailed Peter August (Wes Ramsey) by summoning him.

The incident infuriated Peter to the core. Peter is fully committed to keeping his future with Maxie Jones (Kristen Storms) intact. Recently, Peter had a terrible nightmare, where he thought of the aftermath of being honest with Maxie. Suddenly, he woke up panicking, even more determined to preserve this secret.

Peter August slowly taking Shiloh into a comfort zone

Peter was behind the memory-mapping account, though he is committed to hiding the truth.

He will go to great lengths to fulfill his quest, even if it involves killing Shiloh. It was his orders that led to the stabbing of Andre, hence getting rid of him at "GH." Currently, Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) airplane is nowhere to be found, so, it's raising a lot of questions. Is Peter intimidated by Shiloh? Maybe he should just murder Shiloh, too?

Perhaps he can find someone at Pentonville, like Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), well suited to assassinate Shiloh.

Nevertheless, Ryan is clearly focused on escaping and he is not willing to jeopardize this operation either. In fact, killing Shiloh in prison is a non-issue and it won’t stir any headlines. It seems "GH" still has something to cling to now that Shiloh is still in contact with Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier).

Peter seems to be making Shiloh feel comfortable about his security. Maybe he wants to ensure Shiloh gets his freedom back prior to murdering him. Peter is convinced that Shiloh won’t keep any secret once he is out.

Shiloh Archer’s Murder

It is evident that Shiloh is not going to honor any deal whatsoever, therefore Peter might find it worthwhile to murder him. This is an execution that could give him peace. Most "General Hospital" lovers are waiting for the murder of Shiloh, regardless of who will kill him. If Peter succeeds to eliminate him, he will be a great hero to a lot of viewers. However, this is a risk that Peter should be willing to take, despite not breaking the law in the long run.

It won’t be his first time taking such a risk, having dealt with a bigger one with Drew and Andre before. Definitely, Shiloh might be next.

Should Shiloh watch his back? Could Peter be a hero to most fans? 'GH' is promising more exciting drama for its fans. We are more than prepared to keep you updated as the drama unfolds. Check out ABC soaps and Blasting News for "General Hospital" spoilers, news and updates.