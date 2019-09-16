28-year-old Farrah Williams has been in several reality shows since starring on "Teen Mom." Farrah was a fan favorite on the show as fans were introduced to her world, her relationship to her mother, and her deceased husband’s family. She was one of the most controversial stars on the show. Farrah was fired from the show in 2017 for indecent behavior which the showrunners felt did not fit with the premise of the show.

According to Screen Rant, Abraham got her start, on the hit MTV reality series, after being part of the original cast of "TLC's 16 and Pregnant."

Farrah's comeback in the works

It is now emerging that Farrah could make a comeback to the show and she has been in negotiations with the show’s producer about how a potential comeback could take place. She has been making some demands for her return. She suggested that she would only return if some of the cast members were released from the show.

Cheyenne not as good

One cast member, in particular, has caught the attention of Farrah. She was critical of Cheyenne Floyd who joined the show recently and felt that Cheyenne did not warrant a spot on the show. Farrah went on to comment, “It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me. Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let's be real.” Farrah’s sentiments are not new as she has been rumored, in the past, to have conflicts with cast members when she was originally on Teen Mom.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Teen Mom

Lowell defends Cheyenne

Farrah’s comments did not go unnoticed and one current cast member on the show came to the defense of Cheyenne. According to us magazine, Catelynn Lowell defended Cheyenne and stated that Farrah was not welcome on the show. “We love Cheyenne and she’s a better fit than Farrah was.” On Farrah’s character, Lowell added that she was selfish and would bring negativity to the show.

Farrah’s return to the show would surely serve up some dramatic moments. It would be interesting to see how she would relate to the current cast members and if anyone from the show will indeed be let go to satisfy her demands. It is interesting to see whether Farrah returns on the show or not. It will be interesting to see if she returns or not. According to Pop Culture, Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham have officially squashed their feud after the "Teen Mom OG." Abraham said that two were able to make up.

Currently, Farrah can be seen blogging for her Youtube channel as she is also spending some valuable time with her daughter. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows and entertainment. Don't forget to subscribe to the Blasting News entertainment channel.