Fans of "The Young and the Restless" have been wondering why Cane Ashby has not been on screen in a while. He has not been seen since he went to New York with Traci and she turned down his request for a romantic relationship. Christel Khalil went on recurring status and has not been seen as Lily since the memorial service for Neil. Now, a recent tweet from Daniel Goddard may give a clue to his devoted followers about his future on the CBS daytime drama.

He did not say anything outright, but posted a video, which seems to imply that Khalil might be back working on the "Y&R" set and "Lane" could possibly be reuniting.

Daniel Goddard gives "Lane" fans hope

Cane, Lily, and their twins were a lovable family on "The Young and the Restless" and viewers enjoyed seeing them interact. Last year, Christel Khalil went on recurring status and the entire family fell apart.

Lily went to jail and divorced her husband when she was released. The twins went away to college and Cane resigned from Chancellor industries, then sold the family home. Daniel Goddard has not been on screen in several months and viewers were wondering if he had been let go. The video he shared on Twitter seems to imply that things are looking up for the popular actor.

Daniel Goddard posted a video to Twitter that showed him grinning widely as he walked through the CBS parking lot.

He told his followers he had something to show them and the camera went first to a parking spot with his name on it. Right beside it was another spot that bore Christel Khalil's name. This suggests that the actress is returning and perhaps Cane and Lily will reunite.

❤️ — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) September 14, 2019

Y&R bringing back favorite characters

There have been no rumors, spoilers or official statements from "The Young and the Restless" regarding Cane Ashby's status, but Daniel Goddard's tweet speaks volumes.

The smile on his face was obviously there for a reason and in time he will likely reveal all. Khalil decreased her screentime on the CBS daytime drama under the reign of Mal Young. During this same period, Mishael Morgan did not renew her contract, Doug Davidson was fired, and Eileen Davidson left the show she had been a part of since the 1980s.

Michael Baldwin was nonexistent for a period of time and the Newmans and Abbotts were placed on the back burner for the Rosales family.

Viewers complained and Mal Young was fired. Josh Griffith took over, stating he would return "The Young and the Restless" to its glory days. Eileen Davidson began showing up periodically, Doug Davidson was rehired, and rumors say Mishael Morgan will soon return as another character. Two of the Rosales family were written out of the show, and the Abbott's and Newmans are front and center again. Stay tuned to find out if Crystal Khalil returns and Cane and Lily reconnect.