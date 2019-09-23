Lisa Vanderpump may have recently claimed her former co-star, Eileen Davidson, was fired from her role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after starring on the series for three seasons years ago but according to the soap actress, she was asked to return to the cast for season eight. In a series of Twitter posts, Davidson has reacted to Vanderpump's claims about her time with the network.

After Davidson's appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show "Watch What Happens Live," during which she labeled Vanderpump's decision to leave the show as a "p***y move," Vanderpump slammed Davidson on Twitter by telling her fans and followers that Davidson had lied about her exit from "RHOBH" by claiming it was her decision to walk away. As fans may recall, Davidson announced her departure from the series in 2017 by claiming she wanted to instead focus her time and energy on other projects, including her position on "Days of Our Lives." However, according to Vanderpump, Davidson was full-on fired.

Eileen Davidson was demoted before 'RHOBH' season eight

Following Vanderpump's shocking tweet, Davidson replied with a kiss emoji and heart emoji before offering up another tweet that included a 2018 interview with Michael Fairman. In the interview, Davidson explained the real reason she decided to leave "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," admitting that while she was asked back, she was not asked to return to her full-time position for season eight.

Instead, Bravo TV wanted to feature her in a part-time or "friend" role.

So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!! https://t.co/p3WVw8CkKU — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 20, 2019

“They actually asked me to take a step down, and I didn't want to be involved with it," Eileen Davidson explained to Michael Fairman.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV Real Housewives

"They still wanted me on but in a limited capacity and I’m like, 'No.' It’s not something I would want to do in that caliber." According to Davidson, who joined the "RHOBH" cast during the show's fifth season, she never wanted to appear on the reality series for as long as she did.

As for the communication she's had with Bravo TV in the years since her exit, Davidson went on to say that she's been invited back to the show to "come in and out" of the lives of the remaining cast members, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna.

However, as she explained, a "friend" role on the show is simply not something she wants to take on. "It's just really not something I want to do," Davidson explained.

Does Eileen Davidson regret joining 'RHOBH'?

Also during her interview in 2018, Davidson said she has "no regrets" about appearing on the show because it was "so interesting."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast is currently filming season 10, which will air sometime next year on Bravo TV.