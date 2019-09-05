''Days Of Our Lives''' rumors for the episodes of the week from 9 to 13 September on NBC are packed with twists and turns that will undoubtedly thrill fans of the soap opera. Sarah Horton, pregnant, will be dumps by Eric Brady. It will be a serious trauma for the woman. According to Soap Dirt, there will be also a terrible story about Kate Roberts. Someone will shoot her and end up in the intensive care unit.

Who did this? The police will immediately investigate but, at least for the moment, will not find any clue. In addition, other ''DOOL'' rumors about the weekend episodes tease that Vivian will sneak into the hospital room where Kate is hospitalized to finish the job. Will there be a murder in Salem?

'Days of Your Lives' Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September

In the first two episodes of the week of ''Days of Our Lives'' broadcast on NBC, Sarah will be undecided whether to tell Eric she's pregnant.

She knows very well that she no longer has a chance with Brady, as Nicole and Holly are alive and Eric's intention will be to rebuild his family. Meanwhile, Victor is increasingly convinced to kill Ben and will prepare for the dramatic event. Suddenly, Kate Roberts arrives at the hospital in desperate conditions and in a pool of blood. Jennifer and Kayla Brady give her first aid but understand that the situation is desperate.

Someone shot her. Hope will receive more bad news about Julie Williams, who collapsed and fell into the park without being rescued by Gabi Hernandez. For the elderly woman there is a longand difficult way to go.

'DOOL' episodes Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 September on NBC

After the investigators have discovered that Kate Roberts has been reduced to dying age. Due to a gunshot, their close investigations will begin.

The police will immediately go to Nicole who may be involved in the attempted murder. The police will focus their suspicions on Gaby and Stefan DiMera. Other weekly ''Days of Our Lives'' tell that Dr. Rolf is in Salem. Eve will be worried, as she will understand that Jack could regain his memory. Next, Eriv will unload Sarah, despite being pregnant.

Vivian out of control in 'Days of Our Lives' of 13 September

It's a twist on the "DOOL" weekend.

Vivian will manifest her intention to make Kate disappear. According to Soap Dirt rumors, Vivian will go into Kate's room to finish the job. Will she be able to kill her? One between Julie and Kate won't survive. Kayla, coming out of a room, will say that a woman has been declared brain dead. Who will it be? The situation becomes really intriguing. We just have to wait for the next ''Days of Our Lives'' spoilers an and stay tuned to watch ''DOOL'' episodes broadcast on NBC.