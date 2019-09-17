"B&B" rumors reveal that soon Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) will face a new but tough hurdle, which might destroy their marriage. For some time now, the couple has been facing several challenges, but none of them have come close to this one. So, what is in store for these two "B&B" stars?

'The Bold And The Beautiful' rumors: Big trouble awaits Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester

For a long time now, Brooke and Ridge have been in constant fights over Thomas Forrester (Mathew Atkinson) for ruining not only Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) but also Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clinton) future.

Still, Thomas was responsible for Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) fatal car accident. He has relentlessly threatened a few people and done whatever it takes to win Hope’s affection, but all in vain. Brooke Logan has grown fed up with Thomas’s behavior, something which has angered Ridge. But who is to blame for all that is happening?

It turns out that Ridge is the one to blame for Thomas’ unbecoming behavior.

He even hates Brooke so much, for always being in disagreement with his son. He thinks that Brooke should be held accountable for Thomas’ bad behavior and his broken relationship with Hope. Maybe Ridge is just protecting his son, but does it make warrant him to turn a blind eye on his child’s mistake? He needs to grow up.

Should fans Brace up for yet another divorce

Perhaps there is room for another divorce, with "The Bold and The Beautiful," rumors hinting that Brooke and Ridge’s relationship is soon coming to an untimely end, reports Celebrating The Soaps.

This possibility will come as a shocker to many viewers, considering that regardless of the problems Brooke and Ridge have been facing, they have always kept their relationship intact. Remember, this controversial couple hates each other’s children, but surprisingly they have managed to live together. It appears there is a chance they might overcome this challenge, or maybe, this time around divorce is on the cards, now that their relationship has become toxic.

This relationship is bound to get even complicated when Brooke discovers that Ridge might have cheated on her with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Perhaps, Brooke will start seeing Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry). In the meantime, nobody is sure whether Brooke and Ridge will still be together when the year ends. B&B fans will have to stay tuned to know the outcome of this relationship.

Fans can still learn what to expect soon by checking out the latest spoilers, news, and updates on "The Bold and The Beautiful," there is a lot in store for them.

