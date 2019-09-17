"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" doesn't stop delivering to fans of the reality show. Jenny called the staff of the program broadcast on TLC after discovering that Sumit was already married. Now, her reaction has arrived. Jenny said she had a nightmare and that what happened was the worst thing she could imagine for her life. So, Jenny's insecurities about her relationship with Sumit turned out to be pretty justified.

As if that wasn't enough, Jenny found herself face to face with Sumit's wife's father. Upset, Jenny also had to inform her daughter Christina who was furious and she begged her to leave Sumit and move back to the United States, hoping to find an American man with whom to rebuild her life. Despite pressure from his family, Sumit has admitted that he only loves Jenny and that he wants to spend his entire life with her.

Jenny reacts after Sumit's revelation in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Desperate Jenny of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" expressed how she felt after discovering that Sumit was already married in India. She said she felt like in a nightmare but, unfortunately, it was all real. She was so destabilized that she didn't know how to react. She then wondered why Sumit got married since he had assured her that he loved her.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Reality TV

Jenny continued her speech in tears. Jenny wanted to talk to him privately, but his mother grabbed him and looked at her with a really bad look. at that moment, she was very scared and incredulous.

Jenny and Sumit of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' are getting divorced?

Now, Jenny and Sumit will have to think about their future. The possibility of a complaint against Sumit might be ruled out, as in 2018 the law that sentenced adulterers in India to prison was annulled.

This does not rule out the possibility that his wife could apply for a divorce. Sumit said he loved Jenny and was willing to do anything to regain her trust. The fact remains that Jenny feels completely alien to the world of India and especially not accepted by Sumit's family. Sumit is sorry for making Jenny feel like she's not a trustworthy person but wants to recover their relationship.

Subsequently, Jenny also had to talk to her daughter Christina to inform her of the situation.

Obviously, Christina was not happy and was sorry for her mother. She blamed Sumit. for dragging her mother into this absurd situation. Christina then asked her mother to come home and leave her husband. Sumit, on the other hand, reiterated that he wanted to stay with Jenny, the only woman she loved. Will Jenny and Sumit manage to overcome this difficult situation? We will find out in the next ''90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'' broadcast on TLC.

Stay tuned.