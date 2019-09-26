''90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'' Sumit, a member of the cast, left fans of the TLC show speechless after confessing that he was already married. Jenny Slatten said she lived through a nightmare. Jenny was forced to inform her daughter of the situation, who advised her to return to the United States and leave her Indian lover. It is Sumit's family that complicates matters, and they don't want to let their son live his life. Recently, as Soap Dirt writes, Sumit has revealed everything he has had to go through with his family.

Sumit of '90 Days Fiancè: the Other Way' forced into a combined marriage

Recent revelations reported by Soap Dirt add detail to Sumit's story in ''90 Day Fiance: The Other Way''. He mentioned to Jenny his parents but did not reveal that he was married to an Indian woman. As events evolve, the situation becomes clearer and clearer.

Sumit confessed that his Indian parents forced him into an arranged marriage.

He added that he wanted to talk to Jenny right away. However, he didn't say anything for fear of losing her. Arranged marriages in India are a custom. It is often the case that the families of the promised spouses have known each other for a long time. As a result, there are high expectations of marriage, both economic and emotional. Without a doubt, it will not have been easy for Sumit to give her parents pain by choosing to stay with Jenny.

Sumit's friends knew he was married

The latest ''90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'' updates, as Soap Dirt wrote, report that Sumit's parents did not want to appear in front of the TLC cameras. Also, all of Sumit's friends knew very well that he was married. It also seems that Sumit was urged by his Indian parents not to contact his wife Jenny Slatten. In their opinion, she is not the right woman for him, since she is not young and can no longer have children. Sumit has revealed that his parents have done everything they can to sabotage his marriage to Jenny.

Sumit is afraid to go to prison after '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'

As other ''90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'' updates say, Sumit has chosen to stay with Jenny. However, he knows that this will put him against his family. Sumit is afraid that his parents may make false claims and send him to prison. Their purpose would be to keep the marriage with the Indian woman valid.

Sumit, however, has no intention of satisfying the wishes of his parents.

He has decided to stay with Jenny Slatten and to continue their marriage, even risking prison. It seems rather unlikely that his family will get that far. Also, the crime of adultery in India has been deleted from the Criminal Code. What will happen between Sumit and Jenny in "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way"? We'll see.