"90 day Fiance" has recently dropped the bombshell. It is now evident that Jenny was right, all along, worrying about her relationship with Sumit. She was suspicious that Sumit was hiding something from her, and it has finally come to light.

The "90 Day Fiance: The Other Day's" episode, did not end well for Jenny, who had already moved in with Sumit in India, not knowing what was in store for her.

She had fallen for Sumit, forgetting that this is the same guy who had catfished her prior to their short-lived relationship. If only she had taken that red flag seriously, maybe things would have ended differently on this episode.

All along, Sumit seemed to be a cheat. First, he had catfished Jenny, on social media, during their first encounter. Second, Sumit refused to fight for their relationship before his parents, and the latter really got Jenny thinking.

Tonight, their relationship was thrown into real doubt, when Sumit called off their anticipated ring ceremony. Nevertheless, Sumit sympathized with Jenny after making her mistrust him. To add insult to injury, Sumit told producers that he was ready to spill the beans at a time when Jenny was stressed about her visa becoming invalid.

Viewers will have to remain patient to learn of Jenny’s reaction in the next episode.

However, in relation to tonight’s episode, Jenny will be infuriated by this heartbreaking news. All will become clear when the next episode of "The Other Way" graces our screens. Surely, you cannot afford to miss it.

That aside, tonight on this same "90 Day Fiance" episode, Karine delivers without pain meds. Besides, Deavan discovers what a bidet really means and does not like it.

In fact, she will not be amused, realizing Jihoon is in great debt, something he has hidden from her all this time.

In the meantime, Laura and Aladin were involved in a serious fight regarding her vibrator. Aladin believes that he has always been good in bed and Laura does not require a vibrator. Laura lied to Aladin that she will indeed get rid of it. This is a promise Laura is not going to keep, and she is only telling it Aladin to make him happy.

Getting rid of the vibrator is not the only thing that is stressing Laura. She also thinks that perhaps her son will not like her soon-to-be husband. Already her son has shown signs that he does not approve of her mother’s newly found union with this man. It will be interesting to see what happens with Jenny and Sumit's relationship in the future. For now, check out CBS soaps to learn the latest news , updates, and spoilers regarding the "90 Day Fiance." We will bring you all the updates as they come in.

