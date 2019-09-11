''90 Day Fiance'': Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva continue to capture the attention of observers of the Reality TV show on TLC. When they were engaged, their passion was skyrocketing. However, Jesse did not share Darcey's obsession with beauty and self-image. He also wanted to add something more to their relationship, which he thought was too superficial. It all got worse when Darcey Silva manifested her obsessive jealousy of Jesse.

After several attempts to make things work, Jesse and Darcey broke up, albeit with a lot of pain. After the end of their relationship, Darcey continued communicating with her ex. In a recent tweet, Jesse explained the current situation. Will the handsome blondie hire a lawyer to stop Darcey?

Jesse Meester maybe he wasn't the one at fault

After the relationship ended, Darcey Silva took a good share of the blame, promising Jesse she'd change.

But the actor didn't want to know about it and, after packing, he left her. In the current season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," Darcey has a new love, Tom. However, she often mentions her ex-boyfriend Jesse. Fans have noticed that Darcey has a very sticky attitude with Tom. A few days after her first meeting, she has already launched her marriage proposal. It seems that Darcey is putting too much pressure on Tom, perhaps for her constant fear of being left alone and abandoned.

According to Soap Dirt, it seems that fans of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" are reassessing Darcey's behavior. Maybe, Jesse wasn't the one totally at fault. In a recent tweet, the actor talked about Darcey and the fact that his ex-girlfriend doesn't stop obsessing over him, so much so that he had to go to a lawyer.

Jesse wants Darcey to stop persecuting him

Darcey's is a real obsession, according to Jesse.

In the recent tweet, Jesse hopes that his ex-girlfriend will stop persecuting him, as if it were a reward for his patience. It's not the first time they've had a fight over Darcey's stalking. In the months of 2018, the woman continued to obsess about him with phone calls and messages, forcing him to go to a lawyer.

In August Jesse, on his official Twitter profile, revealed that he was in possession of other messages from his ex-girlfriend.

However, he did not want to show them publicly. No doubt, Jesse doesn't want to have anything to do with Darcey, and he doesn't appreciate being constantly mentioned by her. Meanwhile, Darcey continues to hope for love with Tom who, it seems, is noticing her somewhat too obsessive behavior. Will there be other developments between Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva? We just have to wait for more updates and ''90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'' spoilers, rumors and updates.

Stay tuned.