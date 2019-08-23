''The Young and the Restless'' (Y&R) episodes from 26 to 30 August, will be full of unexpected twists and turns. According to 'Soaps She Knows and Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor will alert the family Newman, his battle against them is only just beginning. Of course, it won't be easy to take down such a strong clan ready for anything. On August 27, Nick will support the legal custody of Christian, while we see Brittany in Genoa City.

The next day, Devon will receive disturbing news about the will of the deceased Katherine through a letter from a lawyer. Subsequently, in the ''Y&R'' episode of August 28, Billy and Adam will have a heated confrontation that will bring out dark backstage. Finally, Chelsea will see her life fall apart, what will happen to her?

'The Young and the Restless' week of August 26: Adam and Phyllis plot

In the episodes of ''The Young and the Restless'' aired from August 26 to 30, Adam will have a heated clash with the Newman family and will be ready to destroy them.

Adam will once again be determined to put an end to Newman's power, although he is aware that it will not be easy at all. Meanwhile, Nick will win the legal battle. He will thus obtain exclusive custody of Christian. This fact will only fuel Adam Newman's hatred and desire for revenge.

In previous episodes of the soap opera ''Y&R'', we saw Michael very worried. Baldwin would like Chloe and Kevin to disappear forever. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry rumors, next week Kevin will have to deal again with his brother's dark betrayal.

Devon receives unexpected news about Katherine Chancellor

Other ''The Young and the Restless'' weekly rumors say there will be two new arrests. Chloe and Kevin will be handcuffed after a long interrogation. This will trigger a series of interesting storylines. In addition, a lawyer will write a shocking letter to Devon. While Devon anxiously reads the document, Elena will want to know what's going on.

It won't be good news. It turns out that Katherine Chancellor, Devon's grandmother, has expressed some unexpected wishes in her will. This backstage will upset both Devon and Elena.

Chelsea's world is turned upside-down in the next 'The Young and the Restless' episodes

In ''The Young and The Restless'' episode of August 27, Brittany Hodges will return to Genoa City, while Chelsea begs Adam to reflect and make the right choice.

Will he listen to her? Billy will be targeting Adam the next day. Finally, in the August 30 episode, Summer will receive important help from Victor. To find out what will happen, we just have to wait for latest ''The Young and The Restless'' spoilers, news and updates. Stay tuned.