''The Young and the Restless'' ('Y&R') promises great twists and turns in the next episodes, particularly in the week from 2 to 6 September. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry and Soap Dirt, Jack will play a very important role. He will have to check out his brother, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. In addition, Jack may upset the lives of Kyle and Lola, as he discovers a disturbing secret.

Jack Abbott is aware that Kyle was out of control in New York. According to the latest rumors, Jack seems to discover Zoe's secret. He pushes Kyle to confess everything so that his marriage is not in danger. Will Lola forgive her husband when she knows the truth? Her confidence will be put to the test.

'The Young and the Restless': Kyle's secret is in danger

The latest "The Young and the Restless" rumors tell us that Jack will change his point of view.

Jack Abbott is interested at Celeste. However, it seems that fate does not allow Jack to build a passionate love story with her. Celeste will have to leave Genoa City, ruining Jack Abbott's romantic plans. However, it is not excluded that Celeste may change her mind and give Jack the chance to love her and have a future with her.

Other ''Y&R'' rumors say that Jack will discover a dark secret about Kyle.

The boy caused a lot of trouble when he was in New York. His behavior became even more savage in the company of Theo. Soap fans will remember when Zoe got drunk at a big party. Zoe, who was a minor at the time, had to be taken to the hospital as a matter of urgency. According to Soaps in-depth, Kyle paid dearly for her father to keep him hidden. However, Theo thought it was a good idea to bring Zoe to the wedding of Lola and Kyle. It seems that Jack discovers this background and changes his perspective accordingly.

Kyle and Lola's marriage at risk in the upcoming 'The Young and the Restless' episodes

In the next episodes of ''The Young and the Restless,'' Theo and Summer will find themselves talking about what happened at that party. Probably, Jack Abbott will listen to them. It can't be ruled out that it's Kyle himself who confides whit his father, tired of maintaining his unreliable and troublesome behavior.

As a result, Jack will understand that the relationship between Lola and Kyle is not as solid as it seems.

According to the latest ''Y&R'' rumors, Jack will urge Kyle to tell Lola the whole truth. If that doesn't happen, their marriage could be in danger. So, Kyle's secret may soon come to light. We just have to wait for the next ''The Young and the Restless'' spoilers and updates to know what will happen in the aired episodes in the week from 2 to 6 September 2019.

