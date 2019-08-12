There were a few surprises in the WWE SummerSlam 2019 results. As one of WWE’s biggest annual events, many of the company’s biggest Wrestling stars went into the ring. One of the most exciting matches in the event was the one between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler. Of the nine matches in the main event, the crowd also went wild for the match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, and between the Fiend and Finn Baelor.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Goldberg destroys Dolph Ziggler

Goldberg successfully regained the trust of his fans and industry watchers after he obliterated Ziggler in the match. This brought back Goldberg’s reputation as among the most reliable part-time male WWE superstars especially now that The Rock has retired and John Cena rarely accepts matches.

This was a massive comeback for Goldberg, who suffered a cruel defeat against The Undertaker during the WWE Super Showdown in June, according to Forbes.

In an interview with SE Scoops, Goldberg said that he was disappointed with his showing during the Super Showdown and that he wanted the chance to make it up to his fans. Rumors that he has formed a strained relationship with the WWE because of his performance in the match with the Undertaker also swirled.

Goldberg’s return to the ring has been rumored for weeks. In fact, people have been mentioning him as a possible opponent of Ziggler, considering how much Ziggler talked about him on the SummerSlam promos. But WWE went ahead in announcing a The Miz and Ziggler match, which is said to be a red herring for Goldberg’s and Ziggler’s match.

SummerSlam 2019: Other highlights and results

In related SummerSlam 2019 news, two of the most rousing matches in the SummerSlam 2019 trended during the broadcast of the event, according to Forbes. Both matches happened in the latter part of the event after a rather slow start. One was between two already-established players and the other one was between experienced rising stars in the WWE.

The match between Randy Ortiz and Kofi Kingston had all the elements needed for the battle to be memorable: drama, crowd energy, strength, and pace.

The fans of both wrestlers were shouting for their idol. The match ultimately ended in a double count-out, which means Kingston retained the title.

On the other hand, Bray Wyatt as his new character The Fiend made a rather spooky spectacle in his entrance. He delivered an even better performance when he defeated Finn Balor in the match.

