“General Hospital” spoilers reveal a lot of mystery and changes in the town of Port Charles. As of now, it's still unclear what Elizabeth will do. Meanwhile, Obrecht may successfully get what she wants with regards to Franco. Read on for more “GH" spoilers.

'GH' spoilers: Obrecht takes desperate measures for Franco

“GH” predictions suggest that Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is desperate enough to take extremes for Franco, reports Soap Dirt.

She is also looking for ways to reverse the memory mapping procedure that has been done on Franco. And if teasers are any indication, it looks like Obrecht will do the unexpected just to make sure that she achieves the reversal.

On the other hand, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) might need a bit more information to know how to properly treat Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). It's becoming obvious that her illness is going to get worse so the reality that the treatment may be delayed becomes scary for Finn.

Other “General Hospital” spoilers also reveal that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is trying to track down Cassandra (Jessica Tuck), reports the International Business Times. Cassandra has been found out as the one behind Sasha’s illness and everyone in town wants some answers.

Because of this, Valentin has already offered Curtis (Donnell Turner) as much as five million dollars to search for Cassandra without question.

It is further teased that Cassandra may also have the antidote that could heal Sasha. Valentin earlier hired Sasha to pretend to be the long-lost daughter of Nina. But when she got attached to Nina, it created some problems. Could this mean that Valentin will work with Cassandra instead? Fans will soon get the answer.

'General Hospital' spoilers: What is Elizabeth’s plan?

There is a chance that Scott (Kin Shriner) may lose his access to his son Franco (Roger Howarth), reports Soap Hub.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) wants to take advantage of this so she tries to calm Scott down. For her own kids, she also has to keep herself together. If she is to get her husband back, she needs to be patient.

She believes that she has a way to convince Franco to do the procedure. She then talks to Scott suggesting that she may be able to do the persuading. It is still unclear, however, what her plan is.

What is now known is that Franco has the memories of Andrew Cane and they have to be removed from his brain. As Elizabeth is doing her best to get back together with Scott, Drew is also looking for Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery). It is said that only Maddox will be able to help with the procedure as even Dr. Cabot (Time Winters) cannot help. Stay tuned for the next “General Hospital” episodes.